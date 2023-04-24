ANGLETON — Frontier Elementary maintenance staff told board members the current air handling unit isn't a danger, but could become one if they continue to use the existing system.
“It is currently operational but is in need of replacement due to age and some maintenance issues,” Director of Maintenance Jose Macedo said. “The current unit is 32 years of age.”
It could take up to 24 weeks to get a new system and it will cost $55,000, he said.
Maintenance staff will need to remove the existing unit including all the electrical and ductwork and control panels. The upgraded system will include all new mechanics and electrical wiring, Macedo said.
Trustee Dana Tolbert made the motion to approve the purchase of a new unit which was then seconded by Trustee Heather Brewer, the vote passed unanimously.
In other business, the board discussed a proposal for Mobile Communications America to upgrade the district wide bandwidth frequency and transportation radio systems.
Both the Angleton ISD Police Department and transportation department said the upgrade will help them communicate more effectively to each department.
The current police department radio systems can only communicate with one department.
The district has a requirement to keep all radio communications updated, Chief of Police Jerome Griffin said.
“These standards ensure that the radio signals used by any first responder who is responding to a crisis situation can effectively communicate with the others working the scene,” he said.
Many buildings require high levels of in-building coverage in order to pass yearly fire marshal inspections, Griffin said.
The transportation facility has experienced issues with communication for some time now, Transportation Director Angel Kersten said.
The upgrades would cost roughly $54,000 and include components that place the safety of the students above all else, she said.
“The amount of time it takes to receive and deliver information to our buses has created several safety concerns,” she said “Ultimately, responses need to be efficient in the service we provide to students and parents.”
Both department's requests were approved unanimously by the board.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
