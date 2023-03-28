ANGLETON — An assessment of fire systems across Angleton ISD facilities deemed two were in need of upgrades, which trustees gave the green light to take place.
After discussing a complete walk-through of all campuses and amenities in the district during trustees’ meeting last week, Westside Elementary and Wildcat Stadium’s fire safety systems were determined to be in less than optimal condition. They are older and difficult to manage, causing serious concern among maintenance staff, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“The current system is operational but is significantly aged,” Director of Maintenance Jose Macedo said. “Parts of the system have become obsolete, making it more difficult to locate and an expense to repair.”
A voice and video evacuation system is expected to be included with the new fire systems.
“A voice evacuation system utilizes similar field equipment — smoke and heat detectors, hand pulls, and more — but instead of horns and strobes to alert occupants of a fire, it enunciated the notification through speakers. With a voice evacuation system, pre-recorded messages can be used,” according to EPS Systems’ website, a safety monitoring company.
Funds from the 2022 bond will be used to cover the estimated $200,000 in improvements.
The board unanimously voted to approve the updates. Work will begin over the summer and should be completed by the start of the new school year.
In other business, the board approved tuition-based education for nondistrict employees in response to public inquiries. Those who attend the Pre-K & Kinder Fun Fair on April 12 can register then and will get feedback on acceptance in June, Edwards said.
Rates will remain the same for district employees, and non-district workers will have a rate of $5,750 starting in the fall.
Angleton ISD currently offers the lowest preschool tuition rates in the state and hopes to reach as many students and families as possible, Edwards said.
“We think we have a good, strong pre-K program and we want to make it accessible to as many people as we can,” he said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
