Tommy Gaines will continue to serve on the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees after facing challenger and new candidate Shalyn O'Farrell-Young.
Gaines defeated O'Farrell-Young, 859 votes to 236, with Gaines taking 78.45 percent of the total cast.
Gaines has been a resident of Angleton since second grade and is a 1971 Angleton High School graduate. He has served as the Angleton ISD school board president for the past eight years. Gaines worked for 31 years at Dow Chemical Company before retiring.
He decided to run for the school board because he recognized a gap in academic achievement at the college entry level where he teaches, and believed that schools could better prepare students for their future. He believes that education is the foundation and future of the community, he said.
As a board member, Gaines intends to leverage non-profit resources, such as the Girl Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, and Communities in Schools, to build on the district's achievements, he said.
There is a huge potential for increased parent and community involvement in schools, and Gaines hopes to make that a reality.
Meanwhile, O'Farrell-Young, a political newcomer, positioned herself as a fresh voice for change in the school district. She campaigned on a platform of greater transparency in the school board's decision-making processes and more investment in education and extracurricular programs.
O’Farrell is currently a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband, Jason, have two boys, Conor, 6, and Liam, 8 months. She was a teacher for 10 years and is currently the treasurer for Frontier PTO.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
