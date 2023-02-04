ANGLETON
The banging of drums signaled the beginning of each celebration as the Angleton ISD Education Foundation commenced their prize patrol, delivering $31,000 in grants to Angleton ISD staff members.
Grants for Great Ideas’ purpose is to fund original and creative ideas in the amount of $3,000 or more. The grants are awarded in the winter and spring of each school year.
On Thursday, the drumline, Aristocats drill team, cheerleaders and football players, members of the foundation, school board, as well as instructors, principals, and administrators all made up the prize patrol that brought unexpected checks to the winners.
“We know that kids need more than just things to pass a test. That’s what the foundation does,” AISD Education Foundation Director Laurin Moore said. “We look for programs and teachers that are going to be exceptional and supplementary to the curriculum that the district provides so we can increase it and enhance it.”
Grant totals amounted to $21,923.53, and the physical education grant of $9,271.18 is the largest the foundation has ever given. The money was awarded to physical education teachers at Frontier Elementary including Tiffany Melancon, Gabe Braun, Mitchell Hernandez, Lauren Stroud, Brittany Staggs, Amy Morgan and Michael Mainer to cover the cost of fitness equipment to benefit all elementary students in the district. The goal is to teach students basic fundamentals of strength and conditioning, as well as how to properly use equipment they will see in the weight rooms at the junior high and high school.
Southside Elementary received $832.51 for sound wall mirrors which are used to teach phonemes, the smallest unit of sound and the beginning process of learning to read. The mirrors are an integral part of this process, allowing students to be up close and personal with their own mouths to see how the sounds are made, district reading facilitator Christy Bragg said.
Northside Elementary Library’s non-fiction section will be updated with a $2,973.31 grant.
“The kids really enjoy nonfiction books. They find a lot of connections with things they’re interested in,” librarian Cheryl Scarborough said. “A lot of the kids are starting to show more interest in nonfiction. They’re a little bit shorter books and higher-level reading, but they like the books about football and just things that relate to them,”
Angleton Junior High also received funds for books in the amount of $1,438.60 to expose more girls to the pivotal role that women have in the predominantly male field of science.
“We already have a group of girls who are coming in for our book club and we’re going to use these books to supplement that and back that up,” junior high librarian Andrea Rubio said. “Additionally we would like to take our girls to NASA in the conclusion of the school year and we needed money for that as well.”
The two remaining grants were awarded to Rancho Isabella Elementary.
One will fund multiple-disciplinary studies in elementary science for $4,580.08 and provide students with the opportunity to read books on a variety of science and STEM topics through the school’s library including ecosystems, animals, and adaptations to name a few. The winners of the grant were fifth grade science teacher Jessica Lorenz and librarian Shelley McCoy.
More books were funded with the last grant of $2,827.85 for students in 3rd and 5th grade to use for book studies.
“I want to update our campus library to include more recent titles that our students could relate to,” instructional coach Cassie Barrera said. “My goal is to include titles that the teachers have wanted to use, but didn’t have access to, as well as books that are relevant to the lives of our students.”
