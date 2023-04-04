ANGLETON — Employees, students and community members can plant their teaching dreams in Angleton ISD’s Grow Our Own Program.
Similar to other districts trying to address teacher shortage, Angleton ISD’s locally focused program stems from the mutual benefit to those who desire to become teachers and the district.
The district will host an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Angleton Junior High School auditorium, 1201 E. Henderson Road. Keynote speakers from Brazosport College, current program participants and a Q&A will explain the program to those interested in applying.
The program’s premise is for the district to provide a pathway to pursue teaching careers in Angleton ISD, Director of Human Resources Cyndy Pullen said.
“I’m also the recruiter for the district, so I’m going to job fairs all the time or having our own job fair, but we’re finding that our own people, our own aides, para staff and substitutes have been our best teachers,” she said. “They’re committed to the area, they’re committed to the district, they live there, so I just thought, why not recruit within our district and community?”
The district has partnered with Indiana Wesleyan University and Teach Worthy, an alternative certification program, along with Brazosport College to provide the opportunity to anyone who has a desire to pursue a career in education.
The district began a pilot program last year called Elevate through Indiana Wesleyan University and Teach Worthy, inviting nine employees at the time to participate. However, they wanted to expand the program, Pullen said.
“The Grow Our Own that we’re trying to do — we want to expand that program to where you don’t have to just be a student at IWU and in Teach Worthy,” she said. “We wanted to open up our Grow Our Own to captivate anyone who was interested in being a teacher.”
Grown Our Own doesn’t limit their educational options to only the partner colleges. Students can attend any university of their choosing and still take part in the program, Pullen said.
“We’re really willing to consider candidates from any place and from any provider,” said Brigette Percle, director of Instructional Programs and Professional Development for Angleton ISD. “So although we have some preferred partnerships, we will consider any provider, so that really gives a candidate an advantage if they’ve had previous experience or if they’re currently partnered with an institution.”
Employment with the district is a stipulation of being part of the program, but one doesn’t need to be a current employee to apply. The program is open to applicants in high school, current district employees and the greater community. If accepted for the program, the district will help find a position based on the applicant’s current education level and the district’s needs.
“The greatest benefit is that it allows us to recruit local talent that are looking to remain local who have expressed a dedication to the field and are already community members,” Percle said. “So they can stay local and work local where they’re already invested.”
The purpose of Thursday evening’s meeting is to answer the question “Am I eligible?” Pullen said.
The district has committed $1.5 million over five years to the program. For the pilot program, they allocated $100,000 but only had to use $28,000 because applicants were able to apply for Pell Grants, she said.
“There’s just really something very exciting when you look in these candidates’ faces, seeing their joy and investment in us,” Percle said. “As much as I find value in this for the candidates, we’re just extremely excited about what this will bring to our students. The opportunity to capture these candidates that have a longing to be educators is very valuable.”
Applications will go live after the meeting and are being accepted until April 28. On May 10, applicants will be notified of interviews, and on May 15, they will fill candidate positions, Percle said.
For information, email AISDGrow@angletonisd.net or visit the district’s website under Human Resources.
