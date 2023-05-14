ANGLETON — A dilapidated hotel property could have a new owner, new name and new purpose if City Council gives its blessing to the project.
The Budget Inn in the 2200 block of East Mulberry Street could be converted into an extended stay hotel, according to Laura Cooper, who represents the prospective buyers. Council received an outline about the project during its meeting Tuesday.
Two types of workers would be targeted for the hotel, which would be called The Clarabelle: The Weekly Worker, described as corporate/plant workers in the area for mid- to long-term projects who would stay on a weekly or monthly basis; and the Nightly Nurse, which would include families, people with loved ones in the nearby hospital, out-of-town travelers and traveling nurses. They would stay about two or three nights on average, according to the presentation.
"We just would like to open it up to the possible model that we might rent to people for up to 30 days potentially depending on what kind of contract labor we have,” Cooper said.
The hotel's design is set to be based on a Southwest look. The Weekly Worker model would be served by a small on-site laundry, recreation area and ample parking for Texas-sized trucks. The Nightly Nurse model would include some kitchenettes and adjoining rooms for families. On-site security is part of the plan either way, the presentation materials show.
Budget Inn has 23 rooms spread among three buildings, with only five rented during a check made in April. Two of the rooms have fire damage but are structurally redeemable while others are uninhabitable, Cooper's presentation states.
Cooper, joined by architect Brandis Sarich and builder and landlord Pono Garcia propose converting the property into 11 rooms — convertible to 22. Five of the rooms would be two-bedroom suites featuring a full living area with a sofa sleeper, full mini kitchen and laundry, taking up 700 to 870 square feet. Six one-bedroom units 630 to 700 feet would have the same amenities.
Because it is possible guests could be staying longer than 30 days, it would require a specific use permit, Director of Development Services Otis T. Spriggs said, since it would be considered a residence hotel. Current codes allow only up to a 14-day stay.
The partners do not want to have guests staying more than 30 days, Cooper said.
In other business, The city considered having HDR Engineering study traffic at CR 44 and Enchanted Oaks Drive to determine potential improvements to the intersection and improve safety. The firm will conduct physical traffic counts over up to a six-month period at a cost of $25,000.
Traffic flow problems during peak traffic has been an issue for some time. Clare Danhaus, a resident of Spreading Oaks Drive, proposed the rock median in the middle of the intersection be removed to provide more space for turning vehicles.
“I don’t care if you stripe it, or put signs up, or anything. Just get the rock out of the median,” she said.
City Council acknowledged Daniels' concerns and stated that the proposed study includes potential improvements to the intersection, not just a red light.
A decision on the study is on hold since it would be September it could begin with school out for the summer.
