ANGLETON — A resident’s plan to build a mini-storage complex next to his house has been put on the shelf for now.
City Council postponed a decision on a replatting request that would allow resident Patrick Thomas to build a detention pond, house and commercial storage units on his property at Valderas Street near Noreda Street.
While the property use is allowed under the city’s zoning, some city officials had concerns about the potential consequences of the plan.
“Storage units are permitted in CG commercial, and that’s the lot that the storage units will be going on,” Development Director Otis Spriggs said. “However, they have to have certain setbacks and site plan requirements. They can only do as much as the code will allow them to do.”
This development could require Valderas Street to be enlarged to accommodate long-term growth, which would require encroaching on property owners’ right of way, Spriggs said.
“Are you gonna take right of way from all the lots south of there down to Cannan Drive only to accommodate this?” Councilman Cecil Booth said in opposition to the idea. “You’re gonna take away right of way from the church immediately south of them to correct the width of this right of way, but you just seemed like you’re just dotting an ‘I’ that doesn’t need to be dotted. What are you accomplishing by taking more land from this guy to widen the road to 10 more feet?”
Councilman Travis Townsend believes the storage units won’t fit the existing residential feel of the area.
“Apparently, we still have a need for storage units, even though I can find ’em all across the city. And I hate to tell somebody what they should do with their property, but that’s the whole point of having a zoning ordinances,” Townsend said. “We could just do away with zoning and go to deeds, but as far as planning, if we were trying to literally plan the city here long-term, I can’t imagine this is the best use of this property.”
Council tabled the discussion without a final decision with a request for staff recommendations on modified platting plans at the next meeting.
In other business, HDR engineers have completed the design for the city’s 2023 street bond project for San Felipe Street and Chevy Chase Street from Downing Street to Tinsley Street with an estimated cost of $2 million.
“We’ll have a better estimate of time when it will be complete once we get the bids in and we get them under contract,” HDR Engineer John Peterson said. “We know how long the project will take. I just don’t know when it will start until we get everything executed.”
Council also discussed changing the language of the term-limit ordinance after an unusual stipulation was discovered during the last charter review.
The current term limits recognized by the city are two-year terms with a total of three consecutive terms allowed. After three terms, officials have to take a 12-month break.
However, the guidelines show any time charter issues are placed on the ballot, the current officials’ tenure resets to year one. That means even if a council member has served five years, that service would be wiped out and they would be allowed three new terms before being forced our of office.
A recommendation to change that stipulation in the charter was included in more than 80 presented to council last year, but it wasn’t included among the dozens approved for the ballot.
“The very last part got completely overlooked,” Councilwoman Christiene Daniel said. “And it was wording that said when a charter review is done, those in office, their terms reset to year one.”
Council asked City Attorney Judith El Masri to write up an official ordinance changing the language to reflect the correct term limits.
“It truly always comes down to the voter. You know, if you want ’em out, vote ’em out, don’t wait on a law or rule to do it for you,” Councilman John Wright said.
