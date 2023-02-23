Angelton Rotary Club members pose after their 2021 fundraiser, which took place in drive-thru fashion. An in-person event including live entertainment and live and silent auction returns tonight to benefit youth scholarships and leadership programs, care packages for soldiers and other community causes.
ANGLETON — The Angleton Rotary Club is once again partnering with Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County and local 4-H clubs for the annual Rotary for Community Fundraiser.
The event starts at 6 p.m. today at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton, and includes live entertainment from Southbound 288, silent and live auctions and a catered chicken fried steak dinner.
The event is casual and includes people from several different organizations raising money for scholarships, to send care packages for service members, to support youth leadership programs and fund community projects.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the door.
Live auction items are available for preview on the Angleton Rotary Club Facebook page and include beach house rentals, fishing trips, rodeo tickets, a kayak package, catered dinners, Astros tickets and much more.
Military Moms and Wives has dozens of designer purses available for bidding in the silent auction. Area 4-H clubs have donated home decor, wall hangings, baskets with items catered to self care, car cleaning and children’s toys, a fish fryer and a certificate for horse hoof trimming.
Since 2003, the Angleton Rotary Club has provided more than $850,000 for local, regional, and global projects and $200,000 in scholarships for high school seniors.
