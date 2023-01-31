ANGLETON
Despite having earned the honor before, nerves remain part of the process for high school singers trying to earn a place in the all-state choir.
“I embraced the nervousness. Everyone there is nervous,” Angleton High School senior Olivia Smith said. “You’re going against people that are just as nervous as you, but they’re also just as talented as you. They work on this music as well. Having that mindset of giving it my all and my best then seeing whatever the results are, I mean I tried my best, that’s what I kept telling myself.”
Smith and fellow senior Amy Martinez both earned their way onto the Texas Music Educators Association all-state choir for the second time, while sophomore oboist Zen Smith made it into the all-state band for the first time.
Only 1,875 students are selected from the more than 70,000 who audition around the state.
“Before I go into an audition or on stage, I just kind of always leave it in God’s hands,” Martinez said. “(I) do my little prayers and just let him do his thing and work through me, and the preparation beforehand adds so much to it.”
She has experience preparing for big moments, having made it to the finals of the Spanish-language “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” which dedicates itself to searching for the best Latin talent last spring.
“There’s four rounds and I surprisingly made all four rounds,” Martinez said. “I got to the finals and I ended up in third place out of like 1,300 contestants. I didn’t even expect it, it was an amazing experience.”
Smith likewise will be on a big stage when she performs in the Honors Performers Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month. She accepts the honors with humility.
“I didn’t even think it was possible last year for me to make it,” Smith said. “My junior year I really put a lot of focus on music and really tried to get better and improve vocally, becoming a better musician. When I made it to all-state last year, I realized this is possible.”
Smith and Martinez plan to be roommates at Stephen F. Austin State University this fall. Smith will study music with the intent of teaching it while Martinez plans to major in vocal performance, which is more about signing and entertaining an audience.
Both believe their success as singers had added to their character outside the classroom.
“All-state almost makes you realize your potential. It’s the highest thing you can accomplish as a high school musician,” Martinez said. “I didn’t think I was going to make all-state because I had never done choir before high school; I didn’t even know what it was. You don’t realize your potential until you try.”
Zen Smith is joining all-state in the distinguished recital. Also a member of the school choir, music has been an integral part of her life, she said. She chose her place in the orchestra because she found it challenging, she said.
“I first chose the oboe because I’ve heard it was the hardest instrument to play,” Zen Smith said. “I thought, ‘Alright, let me see if I can do this.’ I ended up really succeeding in oboe and it’s not just that I’m good, I really love it.”
The love has been passed on from her family. Her parents and grandmother were in their school’s band, and they’re her biggest supporters.
“Music is my favorite thing, it’s expressive,” Zen Smith said. “You can express so much more with music than words. It’s a universal language that can be understood by anyone.”
She wants to be a professional oboist and will seek a place in a music-based college, such as Julliard or Curtis. Earning a place in the all-state orchestra can help her achieve that goal, she said.
“All-State is a high recognition and honor. It’s an amazing experience,” Zen Smith said. “The more experiences you have like that, the more opportunity you have to learn and grow from people who are better than you. … If you’re surrounded by people who are better than you, then you learn and grow as a musician.”
Her music educators at Angleton Junior High and Angleton High School have helped her achieve her successes, including earning a place in the Whit Phillips Memorial Young Artist Competition the last two years. That honor included performances with the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
“Other amazing people who have propelled me forward are my junior high and high school band directors, and even my choir teachers throughout my entire career have been simply amazing,” she said. “All of my band directors have very much adequately prepared me for this and I’m very grateful.”
The students will gather in melody next month at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio with other talented students and work with eminent clinicians.
All-State Orchestra is NOT All-State Band. The competition is NOT at the same level.
