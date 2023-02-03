ANGLETON
‘Gem of the community” has a nice ring to Angleton Mayor Jason Perez.
Surrounded by others who help drive the vision for Lakeside Park, Perez cut a purple ribbon Thursday to officially christen the new recreational showplace, seven years after its creation became a possibility.
City officials and other visitors bundled up in the cold as they toured the park’s amenities, which includes places for physical activity, relaxation, entertainment, leisure and more.
“One of my stances was always quality of life for the residents. When choosing to live here, they’re looking for what amenities the city has to offer,” Perez said. “We all thought back in the day of a bigger and nicer park. We always heard people talking about Shy Pond in Lake Jackson. … Now it’s like I want people to say, ‘Go see Lakeside Park in Angleton.’” Mayor Jason Perez of Angleton said.
Many of Angleton’s parks are geared towards sports, Perez said, and he wanted Lakeside Park be have more family-oriented activities.
“I mean, one mile walking trail around the serenity of the lake, that’s going to be so cool as you hear the water ripple going by,” he said.
The centerpiece of the park is the lake containing aquatic vegetation and fish, surrounded by picnic areas, wildflower plantings and a playground that can accomodate people of all abilities.
“This is our first all-inclusive playground that helps kids and adults with disabilities. They want to play just as much as any other kid wants to play. It helps integrate everyone together so that they can play together,” Angleton Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer said. “We tried to make all of these elements inclusive.”
Councilman John Wright is looking forward to Boy Scout troops coming to the park to acquire skills such as learning to canoe, and for others to get different kinds of exercise than walking on a trail and going to a recreation center.
“I definitely think it’s going to be a big benefit to the city,” Wright said. “I have three little kids and I can’t wait to bring them out to the playground.”
The kayak launch is another example of inclusivity, with the floating platform being certified as American with Disabilities Act compliant.
The city is exploring adding kayak rentals to Lakeside Park, but at the moment, the water is open for anyone who wants to bring a hand-powered craft.
Councilwoman Christiene Daniel has been watching Lakeside Park being built over time as she drives by it on a regular basis. She saw it being used Wednesday, when the city first allowed the public inside, despite the chilly weather.
“There were I think three families here playing yesterday, and it was misty and cold but they were playing,” Daniel said. “I think this is a good use of the property. This was a giant drainage pond and now it’s beautiful.”
The park will be created on land donated in 2016 by the Angleton Drainage District between Anchor Road and Parker Road. The district will retain ownership of the 45.7-acre site, which includes a pond already stocked with fish, but the district granted the city permission to turn the land into a park.
Several incarnations of plans were debated, from initially just putting a walking path around the lake to the major undertaking finalized in mid-2021. The city broke ground in November of that year.
Lakeside Park is the only Angleton city park with a water feature that’s open to the public.{p
“I’ve seen kids fishing in the ditches; they didn’t have any place to go,” Mainer said. “This is a public space to allow for outdoor recreation. We don’t have any lights around the trail, so we’re providing dark skies for nature.
“Once the park closes, we’re encouraging nature. It’s already inherently used as such. You’ll see wildlife of all different types here.”
The centerpiece of the park concept is the pavilion, which can host performances and community events.
“While there’s open spaces in some of our parks, this is really the first stage that we’ve had in our park systems,” Mainer said. “This really opens up for thespian types of activities, programming, concerts — it just opens up for a lot of recreational events.”
Some amenities trimmed from the initial construction to stay within the park’s $3.3 million budget could be added in the future, including a boardwalk, butterfly garden, overlook on the water’s edge and a small lighted picnic pavilion
“Right now we have basically what we could afford at the time,” Mainer said. “We have to address other park areas within Angleton to make sure we have park equity, and then we can come back to those plans and address some of those items.”
