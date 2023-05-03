ANGLETON — Summer sports camps are a staple for athletes looking to improve their game. An Angleton High School sophomore’s camp will teach him how to better keep those athletes healthy.
Jamaal Jones received a scholarship from Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to attend the Athletic Training Camp at Texas State University this summer, chosen from among about 20 nominees.
“I’m excited to be able to go. It’s always important to learn more. I’m just happy I got the opportunity to do so,” Jones said. “I’ve never played really any sports, and I can be around sports and also combine the medical field with it.”
Jones has been an active member of the Angleton High School athletics program since he started attending the school. He is a skilled trainer and has demonstrated a deep interest in the science behind sports performance, injury prevention and rehabilitation, Angleton High Assistant Athletic Trainer Brittany Rubley said.
“We just brag on how wonderful he is,” Rubley said. “He runs the program. He’s really like our right hand.”
He not only cares for injured athletes, Jones also takes charge of other aspects of the athletic training department at the high school, Angleton High Head Athletic Trainer Jessica Frankum said.
“He’s our PR department, social media, he makes us do TikToks,” she said.
Jones’ mother, Brandi Jones, is proud of her son’s achievements and has already looked up all the information about the camp, she said.
“I’m so excited for him,” she said.
The Athletic Training Camp at Texas State University will take place in June. It is a highly regarded program that provides high school students with an opportunity to learn from top experts in the field of athletic training committed to supporting young athletes like Jones, who has a passion for sports and fitness and are dedicated to achieving excellence in their chosen field, Athletic Training Manager at Methodist Chris Shaddock said.
The scholarship from Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, a leading provider of orthopedic and sports medicine services in the Houston area, will cover the cost of attending the camp as well as room and board. The program covers topics such as anatomy, physiology, nutrition, and injury prevention, among others, Methodist Outreach Athletic Trainer Daniel Cook said.
“The scholarship from Houston Methodist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is a testament to Jones’ exceptional talent and potential in the field of athletic training,” Cook said during a presentation Tuesday at Angleton High School.
Sixty schools around Greater Houston qualified for its students to apply for the scholarship. The process gives students the opportunity to explain why they are involved in athletic training and why they like it, Rubley said.
“He had excellent reference letters,” Cook said. “They really spoke very highly of him. That was the main thing I really looked at, was their references.”
His dedication, hard work and exceptional talent in the field of athletic training serve as an example of what can be achieved with passion and determination, Rubley said.
“He does everything, even stuff we’ve never asked for, and he’s worked almost every sport,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve had another student trainer do that.”
His achievement is a testament to the excellence of the Angleton High School athletics program and to the dedication and hard work of its students and faculty, Rubley said.
Jones’ career goal is to be a professional trainer in the NFL, Jones said.
