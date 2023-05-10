ANGLETON
Both of Jaylen Phillips’ business simulations are known to produce grease, and their success shows the Angleton High School student is a pretty slick operator.
Phillips is vice president of his school’s DECA program, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America. The organization, which focuses on helping students prepare for careers in various sectors such as marketing, finance, hospitality and management, has been around since the 1940s, but Angleton High School’s chapter is in just its second year.
Its success this year made the students look like old pros.
The school had 17 students in the chapter this year, and nine of them made it to the district competition, business teacher and DECA adviser Jessica Rickey said. Three of its members were able to represent the chapter at the international level in Orlando.
One of them was Phillips, who competed in the Knowledge Matters: Virtual Business Challenge Entrepreneurship event, which tests a student’s entrepreneurial skills.
Through the simulation, DECA members raise finances, build a team, acquire resources, organize workflow, determine risks and develop marketing strategies, according to the Knowledge Matters outline. The competitors then analyze market data, interpret financial reports and apply critical thinking and decision-making skills in order to make their entrepreneurial venture as successful as possible, the outline states.
Phillips created two virtual businesses — a pizza restaurant and an auto repair shop. Both were “earning a profit” by the time nationals rolled around, he said.
“It was a difficult task, but I’d do it again,” he said. “It was a cool thing to do.”
Also participating at DECA’s International Career Development Conference were Brett Borden, the Angleton chapter’s president, and Melanie Sosa.
Sosa earned the trip with her performance in Principles of Business-Hospitality and Tourism at the state level. After completing a required 100-question proctored exam in their event sector, she had to compete in a timed role-play before a judge. The 10-minute exercised called on her to showcase everything that happens in the hotel and hospitality industry and discuss how they can better support the customers.
“I felt really proud of myself, I thought it was cool,” Sosa said. “I was glad I was able to do this my first year and be one of our two state qualifiers.”
Also making it to state was Celeste Sigala, who competed in Integrated Marketing Campaign: Service, which required her to present her business before a judge.
Having achieved so much in a short period of time exceeded Rickey’s expectations.
“I just think that’s really amazing,” she said. “This is only our second year competing.”
The chapter received THRIVE-level recognition for completing two out of three chapter campaigns, including a community service campaign, an ethical leadership campaign and a promotional campaign, earning it a spot in Orlando. These campaigns demonstrate the students’ commitment to making a difference in their community and beyond, Rickey said.
Not only does this competition allow students to challenge themselves in business concepts, but the recognition they receive can benefit through earning jobs and college scholarships, Rickey said.
