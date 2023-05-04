ANGLETON — An Angleton man barricaded himself in an attic to prevent being arrested on multiple felony warrants Wednesday, authorities said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies, with help from a U.S. Marshals task force and Angleton Police Department, were able to bring Gene Gonzales III into custody after deploying gas and a K-9 into the attic of a home in the 100 block of Lasso Street. Gonzales had several bond forfeiture and felony evading warrants,” Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
Deputies approached the house about 10 a.m. Wednesday and spoke with two residents about Gonzales’ whereabouts when they heard what they thought were noises from the attic door, Patin said. Marshals and the deputies searched the living areas of the home and did not find Gonzales, but suspected someone entered the attic, Patin said.
“Resources were called in, K-9 and drone,” he said. “Some other methods were used as far as gas canisters to try to get the subject to come out without having to use force. The subject did not come out of the attic, so the deputies had to put the K-9 in the attic, which flushed out wherever he was hiding in the attic. The K-9 did not have to use force.”
Certain Gonzales was in the space, deputies then entered the attic and arrested him, Patin said.
Nearby Rancho Isabella Elementary and Happy Faces Early Learning Center were placed on lockdown during the event as a precaution, Patin said.
“We were suspecting that he was in the house, but we were not expecting he would barricade himself,” he said. “The only reason we made contact with the schools is totally precautionary. There was never any mention of weapons or anything like that. It was purely precautionary because of the proximity of the house to the schools.”
Gonzales had been scheduled to appear Monday in County Court-at-Law No. 3 on multiple charges, including unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest or transport and criminal trespassing, according to online court records. The judge revoked Gonzales’ bonds on those charges, which are all misdemeanors, the records show.
Gonzales also awaits trial on an intoxicated manslaughter charge, which is scheduled for July 7 in 300th District Court, a second-degree felony, according to online records.
Patin could not say if additional charges against Gonzales will result from Wednesday’s incident, he said.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.