Angleton High School students brought home blue ribbons and perfect scores from the recent SkillsUSA state competitions.
SkillsUSA is a UIL-like event that focuses on Career and Technical education students. A wide range of activities are part of the event, including culinary, welding, and cosmetology, all of which were major events for Angleton High School, but welding brought home the gold, or rather blue.
For their stainless steel barbecue pit project exhibit, Esmeralda Barrera, Aden Luna, Blake Jones, Natalie Rodriguez, Jane Muguerza, Jacelyn Jones, and Ahtziri Leyva all earned blue ribbons.
Earning even more pride for Angleton ISD, Mia Sebesta, Trace English, Charles Seildler, and Aaron Aasletten, brought home red ribbons with their western-style carbon and steel barbecue pit.
The project took a long time to complete with some in-fighting after long days of working together all semester, senior Jacelyn Jones said. Several arguments over who was welding what portions and whether anyone had welded over someone else’s work were had.
They butted heads quite a bit, Jones said.
“It caused a lot of arguing. Some of us stopped talking to each other for weeks, which slowed the project down,” she said.
Head of the welding department, James Saccomanno sponsored the students and expressed his pride in his class.
“This big one got first at regional and first at state, and first is a superior reading, but both pits got it,” he said. “When they went to the Brazoria County interview day thing, some of them already knew about this which helped them get their names out there for jobs and stuff.”
Aside from winning first and second place, senior Aden Luna recently received a job offer from Chevron Phillips Chemical after he participated in the countywide Interview Day, he says is a result of his class’ outstanding performance at the skills competition. They won both first and second places with two custom-made barbecue pits that they made themselves.
The students and teacher were visibly proud of the many months of work and their accomplishment. The students not only earned certifications in this field but now their names will be recognized from winning an event of this magnitude.
Their 1,000-pound stainless steel barbecue pit won the first place prize. The students took inspiration from a previous Angleton winner, perfected their design, and completed it to the required parameters.
The second-place winner made up of carbon and steel with a tribal-like design on each of the four legs cut out by Sebesta was a lot smaller, she said.
Taking about four months to complete, the students used their knowledge and skills to create something that will last for years and is meant to be the center of any great backyard barbecue, students English and Seidler said.
Though they were in different categories the students admired each other’s teamwork and dedication to the craft, they said.
The students will have a chance to showcase and auction them at the Brazoria County Fair coming up later this year.
If the students choose not to place them for auction or compete in the county fair, they can collectively decide which of them wants to keep it for themselves.
