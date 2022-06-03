LAKE JACKSON — Students who want to “follow the beaver” might not be talking about the nearest Buc-ees convenience store, but a new hospitality center at Texas A&M University.
Local entrepreneur, past Brazosport ISD board member and Aggie Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, who co-owns the popular chain of roadside stops, has pledged $50 million to his alma mater for what a representative from the school’s Division of Marketing and Communications described as “an immersive learning laboratory for students.”
The facility, which the press release deems “The Alpine Center,” won’t be limited to just the hospitality industry, however. It also will include retail studies and various forays into food product development, including laboratories and tasting centers.
Aplin is approaching the 40th anniversary of his brand, which has expanded beyond the borders of Texas in recent years and is expected to be in 11 states soon. The original store began in Lake Jackson, and the company’s headquarters remains there.
He founded the store a scant two years after graduating from the school in 1980 with a construction science degree.
The Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences houses Texas A&M’s Hospitality Management program within its purview.
“We want to create a learning, gathering space on the A&M campus that exemplifies hospitality,” Aplin told the university in a news release. “A place where people come together. A place where the Aggie culture can thrive — a happy place.”
The department could not provide comment to The Facts when contacted Thursday, a representative said, with upcoming meetings about the project set to provide more details in the coming days.
As those details are still being hammered out, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Mays Business School were listed as primary academic partners in the endeavor, “although other academic units will be involved in specialty projects,” the school’s release states.
“The center will include outdoor and indoor student recreational space, as well as retail and food service areas managed by students and faculty through the educational programs,” according to the release.
School officials have pointed to the donation as a foundation that will allow the hospitality program to gain status throughout the country.
“Through this generous gift, he is creating a living, learning laboratory that will provide transformational opportunities for our students,” Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said. “The Aplin Center will positively impact Aggies for generations to come.”
Buc-ee’s recently expanded its own educational footprint, buying the former Pearl Event Center in Angleton to serve as a product development and training center.
