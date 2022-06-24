LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce invites people to shop ’til they drop this week with their Shop Local Weekend.
The Shop Local promotion will begin at 9:30 a.m. today with a breakfast kickoff at the chamber office, 300 Abner Jackson Parkway in Lake Jackson, chamber President/CEO Sandra Shaw said. Reusable, Shop Local-branded shopping bags will be handed out then, too.
“Everyone is invited to come to have breakfast and pick up the bags that will have a membership directory in them because we want them to shop with chamber members,” Shaw said. “This is the first one we’ve ever done. We’re always looking for ways to help our local businesses and to promote shopping local, and we thought this was a good way to make it a little fun.”
Those from the community can shop today, Saturday and Sunday from any of the 700 chamber members, then turn in their receipts at the chamber to win $1,000, Shaw said. Receipts must show the purchase made today, Saturday or Sunday and be turned in by noon Monday.
The chamber will choose a winner Tuesday on Facebook Live, she said.
“We think this will help the businesses in the area,” Shaw said. “We have members in all eight cities, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a retail shop, restaurant, tires changed, going to your attorney, dentist or whatever it is. If they are members, then it counts.”
Members involved with the chamber, including On The River and Swamp Shack owner Drew Ryder, believe this program is great for local business, he said.
“This is super cool, first that our chamber is supporting locally owned businesses, and it’s terrific because it’s harder for an independently owned business to compete in the marketplace because we don’t have the resources that a big franchise or large company has,” Ryder said.
The program shows the chamber supports small businesses and it brings to light small businesses that need support, he said.
“I expect there to be an uptick, so if we get more than a 10 percent increase, I’ll be happy and anything more than that I’ll be ecstatic,” he said.
Refresh Boutique manager Cindy Broaddus hopes this is a chance to meet new faces, she said.
“I think it’s a great event for the chamber to do and to get involved,” she said. “It’s a great time to still support local businesses and we’re excited for the weekend and hope it goes well for everyone. Hopefully, this will bring some of our loyal customers in for the weekend but also some new visitors that will come see us and check us out.”
Those who shop at local businesses are also asked to picture and tag the business and the chamber, Shaw said.
“We promote shopping local every day, but it’s certainly important now,” she said. “I know businesses are still struggling with the high inflation and the cost of everything. They need help and they need customers so we thought this was a good way to promote the businesses and give them a reason to go shop.”
