FREEPORT — Months after an investigation was began into two of its members, the City Council has taken the first steps in releasing some of the information regarding Freeport’s findings.
After coming back from a closed session during its meeting Monday, Councilman Mario Muraira put forth a motion that City Manager Tim Kelty contact the law firm of Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech, which handled the investigations.
What the city wants to know is the feasibility of creating a redacted version of the initial reports into the findings of its investigation into former Councilman Troy Brimage and his company BrazTex dating to almost a decade ago. The council previously voted to send letters demanding payments from Brimage in excess of $200,000 as well as related legal actions.
The ensuing 4-0 vote in favor of the motion reflected the open seat created by the recent resignation of Brimage from his Ward D seat.
Brimage, for his part, denies the allegations and claims that the actions of the council are a combination of personal vendettas and sour grapes over dealings which he says he followed the contracts for and which benefited the city.
Multiple local residents and entities, including The Facts, had previously filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the findings of the investigations, but were declined by the city on the basis that they contained personal information— a decision upheld by the Texas Attorney General’s Office. A redacted version would assumedly remove this information.
“We’re going to follow the lawyer’s advice, but they just wanted to ask the lawyers to potentially consider releasing it and if they do release, to redact what needs to be redacted,” Mayor Brooks Bass said.
If a form of the report is provided to council by Zech and Navarro, it will be up to council to decide what actions to take. Before it gets to that point, however, Bass cautioned that there was a possibility that the law firm may still recommend not releasing the report.
“I’m not so sure that I’d want to necessarily release a lot of things that might be helpful to the case until you have to,” Bass said. “Eventually, I think most everything will have to come out in formal discovery.”
He went on to say that if the firm officially went on to recommend a redacted version for release, a further motion may not be necessary for its contents to be made public, but that he frequently advocates for the city to listen to the advice of its paid attorneys.
There is no set timetable for when the council expects to hear back from the firm on the matter.
The concurrent investigation into current Councilman Jeff Peña regarding his purchase of the former Boys and Girls Club location while involved with the city’s Economic Development Corporation was not included in the motion. Kelty was not asked to include it in the request. Bass indicated that if a redacted document were made available, it would be completely based on an initial report created by Charlie Zech regarding the BrazTex investigation.
“At this point we still don’t have any report on the investigation of Councilman Peña,” Bass said.
