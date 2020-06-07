Instead of a protest, Lake Jackson native Michelle Rodriguez wanted to organize a community prayer.
“Me and my husband are part of a life group which is centered around Christ and we thought we should hold a prayer,” she said. “We thought this would give our brothers and sisters a chance to share their experiences.”
The prayer gathering will start at 2:30 p.m. today under the pavilion at MacLean Park in Lake Jackson.
“We were sharing our own experiences and hearing others who are really struggling and mourning,” Rodriguez said. “Christ gave the opportunity for us to come together.”
There will be a large prayer group then residents will split into smaller ones.
“Some of our brothers and sisters in Christ have not had their stories heard,” Rodriguez said. “We want to bring the community together to remind them they do have a voice.”
In order to create a sense of unity in the Brazosport area, several town leaders planned a demonstration. Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey and local churches came together to plan a march.
“We want to stand in solidarity as a city,” Massey said. “Everybody is invited to this peaceful demonstration.”
The march will start at 2 p.m., Monday at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St in Freeport.
“We will have a prayer then march to the police department,” Massey said. “There we will have a stage set up for our speakers. The city is going to help close the highway and it's a short distance.”
Massey expects a wide variety of people to show up.
“We expect teachers, students and people all across the Brazosport communit, to walk in solidarity,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to participate locally and stand as a community and show unity here in Freeport.”
