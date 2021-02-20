Most residents of Southern Brazoria County who receive water from a municipal system are being advised to boil their water before consumption.
The notice includes water for drinking, making ice, cooking and brushing teeth. Household uses such as washing dishes, doing laundry and bathing can be done without worry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some other questions people are asking about the boil advisories.
Question
What cities are under boil orders?
ANSWER
All entities tied in to the Brazosport Water Authority — including Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, and the Clemens and Wayne Scott state prison units. Sweeny is under a boil-water advisory as well. The Choctaw subdivision in Jones Creek serviced by Trent Water Works is under an advisory also, according to the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office.
Surfside Beach remains under a boil-water advisory because of broken lines and loss of pressure. Work continues repairing lines and fixing wells, according to Mayor Gregg Bisso and Alderman Sean Robertson.
Question
How long will the boil order last?
ANSWER
The orders are likely to continue through at leasy next week. Once water pressure reaches normal levels, there needs to be sampling and testing to make sure coliform levels are at the acceptable standard. Each municipality is responsible for making its water system safe, but many cities in Southern Brazoria County are following similar practices.
“The City of Richwood at this time is keeping the boil water notice in place until (March 2),” Richwood officials said in an announcement Thursday. “Over the next few days Richwood Public Works will be flushing Richwood’s water distribution system to ensure Richwood has sufficient disinfection residual in distribution and also maximize our potential of flushing out any contamination that might have entered Richwood’s water distribution system due to loss of water pressure and potential back siphonage.
“It is the intent of Richwood Public Works to collect and submit several bacteriological water samples to the county lab for analysis on … March 1. As long as water samples are negative of total coliform, the boil water notice should be able to be lifted the evening of (March 2).”
The notice continuing into March, officials later said, is a worst-case scenario.
Sampling is underway or will start Monday in many places, including Angleton, Lake Jackson and Richwood. Angleton should have results back by Tuesday and will continue under a boil-water advisory until testing’s completed. Lake Jackson will have test results and will alert residents in the coming days when it lifts its boil-water advisory.
Question
Why is the boil order still necessary?
ANSWER
When water pressure in a water distribution system drops below a certain level, which Texas pegs at 20 psi, that allows bacteria to form and replicate throughout the system, posing a health hazard for everyone on that system. It will take a while for city officials to have the necessary information to prove the water is safe for drinking and other usual activities, after necessary line flushing and repressurization.
“The City of Lake Jackson is still under a boil-water (notice),” said Juan Longoria, Lake Jackson representative and board president of the Brazosport Water Authority. “What they need to do, and they’re probably doing — now that the water pressure is a little bit higher — is they’ll take samples from different places, particularly where they saw the low water pressure before and they activated the boil-water notice.
“They take samples, and then there’s a certified analysis place in Angleton that can run the tests.”
Once submitted, results should be available in a day’s time, according to Lake Jackson officials.
“You’ve got to have the OK from the certified lab saying the water is fine, there’s no bacteria, and then at that point the boil-water notice can be removed,” Longoria said.
Question
I have a water filtration system. Do I still have to boil?
ANSWER
On water filtration, general guidance among experts is activated carbon, charcoal, and pitcher filters are only able to trap larger solids. Microorganisms, like bacteria that can make you sick, can pass through these filters, which is why people need to follow instructions to bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes before cooling it for use.
Question
Why can’t cities just switch to 100 percent well water?
ANSWER
“It’s not a question of well water or (Brazosport Water Authority) water,” Longoria said. “It’s a question of the water that’s in the system. Talking about Lake Jackson itself, or any other community, at the point where it goes in to the customer, if the water pressure’s below 20 pounds per square inch, that’s what activates the boil-water notice.
“There’s always a possibility of bacteria getting into the water. It may not have gotten in, but there’s the possibility, so the state requires that a boil notice be issued.”
WATER AVAILABILITY
Cities are working with businesses, and the county and state governments, to obtain bottled water for distribution to residents in need. These supplies tend to go quickly, so residents’ best bet is to monitor their city’s social media accounts for when those municipalities receive water and when and where that water will be available.
Businesses across the county are receiving shipments and selling out quickly as well. However, Angleton, on its Facebook page, is running a continuously updated post on which businesses in the city have bottled water available. The Jones Creek Marshal’s Office is regularly updating its Facebook page as well, when it learns of water and food availability. For instance, the village fire station had water available this week for people who brought their own containers.
It’s also a good idea to keep a watch on updates from the Brazosport Cares food pantry, which had an emergency disaster box distribution event Friday. The Brazoria County Dream Center also distributed food and bottled water Thursday and Friday, and will do so again 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at its location at 792 Brazosport Blvd. S., in Clute.
