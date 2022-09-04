LAKE JACKSON — Sea Center Texas fall Youth Fishing Day as many new generations of anglers found their love of the sport.
Early on, 11-year-old Kai Bundick caught a big fish after fighting it to the surface.
"I just caught a redfish; it was about 2 feet long," Bundick said. "This is my second time out here to fish. I love fishing; I've probably been fishing for 10 years. I love it and hunting. The last time I was out here, I caught a lot of fish, and it was fun."
Every year the Sea Center gives young anglers a chance to fish in the tanks to encourage a life-long passion for the outdoors, Education Coordinator Juliana Moore said.
"This is specifically for youth under 17 years old and accompanied by a parent," Moore said. "This is an opportunity for kids to come out with their families and get exposed to fishing. A lot of kids catch their first fish out here, which is exciting. So this is an opportunity to get families together and get them out in nature."
Mostly kids would find red drum, spotted sea trout, croaker or sheepsHead, Moore said. Some fish are on the smaller side, but they could catch a red drum up to 30 inches.
Another young fisherman, 7-year-old Aiden Bice, had luck when he and his father Adam reeled in a redfish.
"I feel good," Aiden said. "It feels like I haven't been to a pond that has a big fish before, but now I have. I thought I was going to get a medium fish like I always get."
As Aiden posed proudly for a picture with his catch of the day, his 4-year-old brother, Everett, decided to tickle the fish with a feather. However, the fish didn't seem to be affected by Everatt's efforts.
"This is important for the kids to get out and experience nature and instill in them a passion for fishing, outdoors and conservation and build up that next generation of standards," Moore said. "One of the things we like to encourage is catching and releasing, and it's a good practice to help the population, and everything here is state-owned fish."
Although the children were free to fish in peace, they were required to use barbless hooks or pinch down the barb and make it smooth. Only artificial and dead bait, like shrimp and squid, were allowed, Moore said.
Terry Smith has been volunteering since 2016 and enjoys teaching the kids about fishing, he says.
"It's so much fun getting out here with the kids, and that's what this is mostly about — getting the kids out here," Smith said. "Some of them have never fished before. Opportunities like this help because not everyone can get on a boat or go out to a pier, making it more convenient for inner city people to come out, so these events are close enough to home. As my kids grow, I don't get to fish with them as much, so this is a great opportunity to come out and help teach little kids when I can."
Elizabeth Cruz of Angleton has brought her children for several years, not only for family time but as a way to teach, she said.
"We come out here every year to fish, and my daughter has come here since she was 6 years old," she said. "This is a family tradition to come out here, hang out and fish. The fish is huge out here, and they take great care of them. This is a good learning experience for the kids; they learn how to bait their hook and learn about the different species. Each year is like, 'What are we going to catch?"
Her daughter, 11-year-old Isabelle Fandino, hoped to catch something, she said.
"It's fun to be out here and fish and see all the different kinds of fish they raise here. I want to catch any big fish; I want to catch fish," she said. "This is really fun."
Haley Proske of Lake Jackson used the event for family time and a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend, she said.
"I brought them (my children) for experience and exposure," she said. "We saw the advertisement online and decided to come out and maybe hit the beach tomorrow, depending on the weather."
