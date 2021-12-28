A River Haven Village lot approved for a replat by the Freeport Planning Commission is on the Brazos River. A story in Friday's edition of The Facts misstated the river on which the lot sits.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Keyboard warriors add to pain (7)
- Arrest confirmed in beating of B'wood student (5)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas focused on wrong reading problem (4)
- Lake Jackson modifies lawn parking ordinance (3)
- Dumped mail crates found randomly on side of highway (2)
- No one charged in the District Clerk case (2)
- LJ man linked to burned corpse, police say (2)
- LYNN ASHBY: The Moaned Star State (1)
- Beekeeper losing everything in barn fire (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Freeport follies seem awfully familiar (1)
- Community comes together in support of Hagan (1)
- Freddie John Brenk, Jr. (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Culture warriors recruited for higher office (1)
- James Clifton Douglas (1)
- Acrid political air in Freeport swirls around Pena (1)
- Rev. John Boehnke (1)
- San Bernard River mouth opening again (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Border still top issue for GOP voters (1)
- Mandy-Dirzanowsky (1)
- Freeport EDC board once again full (1)
- Letters to the editor for Dec. 9, 2021 (1)
- William “Bill” Demain (1)
- Katherine “Kati” Turney (1)
- George “Bill” William Allen, Jr. (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.