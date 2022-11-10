ANGLETON — While an anticipated national Republican wave failed to materialize in the way some in news and media expected, the votes in Brazoria County fell almost exclusively in the GOP’s direction.
Many saw wins with vote shares of more than 60 percent — in line with the share of Republican voters in the county — including returning County Judge Matt Sebesta, newly elected District Clerk Cassandra Tigner, newly elected County Treasurer Angela Dees and Greg Hill, a Pearland attorney who will be replacing retiring judge Patrick Sebesta as the 239th District Judge.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, received over 77 percent of the vote in Brazoria County, while his party colleague Troy Nehls of District 22 received a smaller, but still overwhelming amount of over 61 percent. An exception to the north, Democratic candidate Al Green took nearly 64.5 percent of the Brazoria vote for District 9, which extends deep into Houston.
The governor’s race was only slightly closer for the county’s voters as two-term incumbent Greg Abbott took in 16,513 votes on election day to join the early totals. Overall, the 64,809 votes gave him just over 59 percent of those cast. Texas election fixture Beto O’Rourke managed to get 39.45 percent after visiting Lake Jackson this summer, saying at the time that counties like Brazoria had hidden potential for Democrat-leaning voters.
Four other parties and write-in candidates accounted for less than 2 percent of votes. In general, Libertarian, Green and Independent or write-in candidates had little effect on overall win totals, with Libertarians having the best showing of between two and three percent in the state races, showing the large parties’ continued dominance with Brazoria County voters.
School district bond issues also proved popular with voters as Angleton ISD saw a huge amount of support for its $196.25 bond request, taking nearly 59 percent of the vote. Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s $79 million request also managed to pass, although at a much closer margin, separated by less than 200 votes and approximately 51 percent.
County-wide, 46.64 percent of registered voters were listed as having participated in the general mid-term election. Local participation percentages were not yet available. Overall, early voting was about 2,000 votes shy of four years ago, with a higher in-person turnout. The 28,489 ballots cast are up from about 23,000 in the last mid-term. This amounted to more votes cast, but a lower percentage of voter participation due to the county’s population growth.
Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said it was a late night for all involved as changes in Texas’ voting system to required paper ballots took longer to process. Final results appeared on the county’s website shortly before midnight.
“It was a change, going to paper, so it took the judges a little bit longer to get here because they had to pack up and bring all of the paper ballots that were voted and all of the leftover paper ballots. All of that has to be accounted for, so it takes a while to do all that paperwork,” Cunningham said.
She said that the bustle of election days varies, but this one was quite busy with non-stop questions from polling places and voters.
One surprise to many voters in Damon will likely be that the winning candidate for Place 1 in the school district’s Board of Trustees, Carolynn Gillin, had actually dropped out of the race. Her opponent Jeff Zavala narrowly won on election day, but could not overcome early voting totals to come in 11 votes shy of securing the seat in a race that only saw 273 total votes.
The Brazoria County Municipal District propositions also passed— with literally only two votes cast, period, for all of the ballot items, all coming from early voting. It turns out that’s by design.
“That is the way the state law has those. They can register two people in a new district to create the district, so they have two people register at an address where the district will be and those two people go in and vote on it to get it created,” Cunningham said about the MUD districts.
“It’s land they want to develop, but it’s just raw land right now,” she said.
