Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Sweeny S’Cool Creators: 5 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween Scene: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Air Fryer 101: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Christmas Party and Open House: 5 to 7 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport, 8000 Airport Way, Angleton. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Call 979-849-5755.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Off The Hook Crochet and Knit Group: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St., Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Family pajama Story Time: 6 to 7 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Dec. 14; winners announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Wednesday
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring a favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Donors will receive a limited edition promotional item of their choice. Email Christi Wesley at cwesley@sweenyisd.org.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served today through Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Purchase $85 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
14th annual Fa La La Ladies Night Out: 6 to 10 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St. Angleton. Sponsorships, tickets and vendor spaces are available. Call 979-849-6443 or email blair@angletonchamber.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Adult Wreath Making: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Christmas Love Boxes: 9 to 11 a.m. at GMZ, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Free food distribution to include chicken, fruits, vegetables and other food items. Call 979-798-8362.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring old-school Christmas cartoons. Call 979-297-1570.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Friday
2022 Denim & Diamonds Gala: 7 to 11 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Dinner, drinks, live auction and silent auction. Benefits Outdoor Association for True Heroes, or OATH, Inc., a faith-based nonprofit to improve the quality of life of eligible veterans. Tickets available at oathinc.org. Call Regina Bartels at 832-719-8941.
Tiffany in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Performance by 1980s op icon. Adults $25, seniors/BC employees $20, and students/children $10. For tickets, visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion, call 979-230-3156 or visit the Clarion box office.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Come out and celebrate the holiday season with two days of Christmas activities and fun! Don’t miss out on our lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities.
Texas Angels BBQ Cook-Off: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Toy donations, raffles, kids ’cue and more. Call 832-215-8931 or 979-824-6170 or email texasangelsbbqcookoff@gmail.com.
Christmas Luncheon Reservation deadline: Event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at 38 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. RSVP, wear festive Christmas attire and bring a Christmas ornament under $20. Contact Freda Birdwell at 979-308-6125 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
The Gronch: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Enjoy a full-scale musical production for the entire family. Call 979-297-2811.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “Scrooge” (1935 version). Call 979-297-1570.
Break Into Gringotts Teen Lock In: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Open to ages 12 to 18; pre-registration and permission slips required. Call 979-415-2590.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
