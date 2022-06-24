ANGLETON — Fire departments returned to the Seabreeze Environmental Landfill to deal with a stubborn fire that rekindled more than a day after it started.
The fire at the landfill in the 1000 block of FM 523 began to reemerge at about 6 p.m. Thursday, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“It flared up and it took a few fire departments out there to help the company with the landfill on getting the hot spots out,” Vela said.
Flare-ups were expected because the fire was still smoldering and not fully out, Vela said.
“When they are digging and moving things around, that’s when it happens,” he said. “It wasn’t 100 percent out, but it was under control. This is just a flare-up from that operation.”
Clute, Richwood, Lake Jackson, Rosharon, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Old Ocean were at the landfill at about 7:30 p.m. dealing with the hot spots.
The fire started about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and almost a dozen departments spent more than nine hours battling to bring it under control. While mostly extinguished, smoke continued to rise out of the pit estimated at 300 yards in diameter throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
