CLUTE
There are a lot of “towns” out there. Funky Town, LazyTown, Our Town, Richard Scarry’s Busytown — even Guy Fieri’s FlavorTown. For over three decades, incoming first graders of the Brazosport school district have been able to add SafetyTown to the list.
The program has hosted thousands of Brazosport ISD students, and after 34 years, some of the original kids have grown up and had their own children go through the program.
Like a super-sized “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” model buildings are placed in the gymnasium. Children practice road safety by riding pedal tractors and tricycles through the “streets,” stopping at lights and signs and generally learning to conduct themselves in the model town.
But that’s certainly not all. The Coast Guard, the fire department and even Killum Pest Control are among the guests that pay SafetyTown a visit, giving the enthusiastic kids life lessons that will help them well into adulthood about, among other things, the beach, fire, water and dangerous animals.
“Friday was water safety. The fire department was here and all the kids wore their bathing suits with their SafetyTown shirts on over them, and the fire department was spraying them down with the hose and the kids were running through it,” said Barbara Franklin, co-chairwoman of SafetyTown’s Planning Committee. “It’s fun, but they’re still learning something.”
That suited the kids just fine.
“My first favorite part is the firefighter truck. That was my most favorite part,” 7-year-old Lillian Lampley said.
Classmate Levi Cude agreed. “The fire truck!” he said.
Silas Shepherd had a different, but understandable, opinion. His favorite part? “The snack.”
They try to keep the kids moving so that they can keep their attention.
“At this age, 20 minutes is about the max,” Franklin said. “And that’s kind of pushing it. We tell our speakers, you don’t have to have a long, drawn-out program, but you have to do it four times.”
The program jumps from school to school within the Brazosport district now, with T.W. Ogg Elementary in Clute getting its turn this year.
“We used to do it in Lake Jackson for two weeks and then we’d do it in Freeport for two weeks,” Franklin said. “And then we would do Lake Jackson one year and then Freeport one year. And now, because the school district only wants to open up one school, for obvious reasons, and they have summer school here, so now we just have it in one spot.”
Children from across the district and private schools in its boundaries are brought in to participate.
“All of them. It’s the whole school district, plus Our Lady Queen of Peace, Brazosport Christian School and Foundation Prep Academy, the three private schools,” Franklin said.
All in all, there are about 155 students cycling through the lessons this year. In the past, they’ve seen close to 300. Over the course of 34 years, it numbers in the thousands.
The program began as a response to a similar program in Marietta, Ohio, and grew from there. Now there are almost 50 volunteers who work with the local SafetyTown. The community support has been enthusiastic, though sometimes there can be a fly in the ointment.
“Because we use emergency groups, we’re kind of at their mercy,” Franklin said. “Like when the firetruck was here Friday, it had to leave for about an hour because they had a fire. One year, it was flooding so the Coast Guard couldn’t come.”
Fortunately, the organizers have found ways to get around these absences, though Franklin acknowledges they’re less exciting for the kids.
“The Brazosport Rotory Club is the main sponsor for this,” Franklin said. “Rotary takes care of the upkeep on the (model) buildings, the stoplight and the signs, the cars. They help us keep all those updated.”
The materials are all kept in a trailer with the SafetyTown logo emblazoned across the side, leaving no doubt as to who they are.
“I can’t guarantee how many kids have been saved because of this program,” Franklin said.
After all, it’s hard to quantify a negative. She says the evidence of the program’s effectiveness comes back to her when parents tell her how their children will say they do not want to participate in needlessly dangerous behavior or recite the rules they’ve learned. The proof was on display at the school — Lillian rattled off some of the classic adages she’d taken to heart.
“Stop, look and listen before you cross the street and don’t play with matches,” she said. She also said she’d be able to use safety tips when her and her family visit the beach this summer.
With July 4th coming up, the message couldn’t be timelier for her and other children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.