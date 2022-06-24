ANGLETON — In a turnaround from previous weeks, Brazoria County Commissioners instituted a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective Thursday.
The ban comes after months of drought conditions have caused the county’s vegetation to dry out to a dangerous level.
“It’s a good thing,” county Fire Marshal Martin Vela said. “My feelings are, it was needed. We are not in very good shape with our drought conditions.”
The order is scheduled to be in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures drought on a scale of zero to 800, falls below 400 for five consecutive days. The index currently averages in the 680 to 690 range countywide.
If conditions do not improve, the ban can be extended with a renewal after the 90 days.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has predicted a return to normal amounts of precipitation over the back half of the summer for the county, but also predicts higher than normal temperatures, which means it could still take time for the ban to be lifted.
“We need things to green up more than they are,” Vela said.
While the temperatures and lack of precipitation are the most relevant factors, the dead vegetation that has resulted will also hinder progress.
“It’s gotten real dry, real quick,” County Judge Matt Sebeta said. “The numbers have really climbed on the KBDI. Even with the very small shower in the Angleton area yesterday, we still saw the KBDI go up. It was going to be on our agenda for next Tuesday, but with the KDBI approaching 700, I felt like it was time to go ahead and get it in place.”
Current conditions reminded Vela of the historic drought Texas experienced more than a decade ago.
“It’s pretty scary and pretty dangerous out there at the same time,” he said. “We haven’t seen things like this since 2011, and hopefully, we will get some rain that is forecasted, but we’re not sure that’s going to be enough.”
Brazoria County joins Matagorda, Wharton, Fort Bend and Galveston counties in having an active burn ban. The reason for Brazoria County being slower to enact a ban comes down to the behavior of the residents, Vela said.
“We do know that there’s a lot of land owners out there that have been doing the right thing and have been taking the appropriate precautions, but we needed to take things to the next level and we are consistent with a lot of stuff that’s going on around the state,” he said.
Even with conditions deteriorating, it wasn’t until the last two weeks Brazoria County had seen a significant uptick in fires, in part due to the responsibility of property owners, Vela said. Even some of the recent fires the county has faced, such as the one at the Seabreeze Environmental Landfill on Wednesday, were exacerbated by the drought, but not necessarily caused by it, he said.
The ban prohibits outdoor burning, and encompasses burning any combustible material outside of an enclosure which will contain all flames and sparks. This means flame pits are not allowed, but contained barbecue pits and grills are still typically within legal parameters.
With the July 4 holiday weekend coming up, the ban does not affect “the sale or use of fireworks in unincorporated areas,” the order states.
“The only place you can legally shoot (fireworks) are in the unincorporated areas,” Sebesta said. “State law is pretty specific. I do not believe that we can ban fireworks, and if you were to ban the ones that are on sticks, that would need to have been done several weeks ago.”
The officials reinforced they will be in close contact for the duration of the dangerous conditions and keep vigilant regarding the state of the county.
“I’m in touch with the fire marshal every day,” Sebesta said.
