FREEPORT — A local restaurant sustained some damage from a fire Friday, but Fire Chief Chris Motley said it was quickly contained and extinguished.

Freeport dispatch was called out at 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Red Top Restaurant in the 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, where firefighters saw flames on the exterior of the building.

“It was mainly on the soffit area of the building,” he said, gesturing to the roof of the northeast corner where Red Top abuts the former Maria Bonita’s Restaurant.

The Clute and Lake Jackson fire departments were called to assist, though the flames were largely out before they arrived.

Firefighters pulled on the familiar red facade of the local chain’s exterior to expose charred wood behind it to make sure there were no embers that could be relit.

Motley noted cedar shake siding was part of the roof, which is rarely used in current building practices in part because of its flammability.

While Motley said he did not think there was damage to the interior of the burger shop, crews had not yet entered the building to check more extensively for damage.

Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.

