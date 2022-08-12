FREEPORT — David Lopez has had a busy week, authorities said.
It all began when Freeport Police received a call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to report a burglary in the 900 block of West Ninth Street. The resident said her back door had been forced open and her home had been gone through, Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said.
“She then realized a handgun was missing and contacted the police department and filed a report,” Brinkman said.
Later that day, a customer passed a phony $100 bill at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Broad Street while making a purchase.
“He used a $100 bill to make the purchase and received $95 back in change. The clerk then realized that the $100 was fake and contacted the police,” Brinkman said.
Police identified the 26-year-old Lopez as the customer, Brinkman said, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on third-degree felony forgery.
Lopez would surface after a concerned neighbor in the 900 block of West 10th Street called police at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“A neighbor sees somebody passed out or dead in their yard — they didn’t know what the circumstances were, but saw a body in the yard, so they expressed concern for the welfare of that person,” Brinkman said. “While making the call and police were responding, somebody dragged the body inside the house, making the circumstances even more suspicious.”
Responding officers recognized Alfredo Alverado, a 30-year-old Freeport resident with outstanding warrants in other counties, when they went to the house and also found Lopez, Brinkman said.
“A handgun was recovered from a home in the 900 block of West 10th Street where David Lopez lives. The handgun matches the description provided by the female complainant,” Brinkman said.
But that wasn’t all.
Authorities also found a generator from another theft reported earlier Wednesday morning from a home in the 1300 block of West Ninth Street.
“He was subsequently evaluated by Emergency Medical Services and deemed capable to be incarcerated and all the stolen items were found inside the house in plain view,” Brinkman said.
Police charged Alverado as an accomplice in the thefts.
Lopez is in the Brazoria County jail on a combined $78,000 bonds on forgery, theft and burglary charges. Alverado is in the county jail on $5,000 bond for theft and $50,000 bond for burglary in addition to the out-of-county warrants.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
