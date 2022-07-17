The community was set abuzz Saturday with various demonstrations by the Brazoria County Beekeepers Association and their vendors at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds.
The fifth annual Honey Expo hosted many bee lovers in their mission to teach the public everything they need to know about bees through demonstrations, conversations and honey tastings.
“We want to help and protect and save the bee. So, in our club, that's what we’re geared toward is education, like teaching people how what bees eat affects the taste of the honey,” association member Mike Stein said.
Many vendors were present to sell their various bee products, including honey, houses or crafts. Crafts and games, including how to find the queen, created an environment for everyone of every age to enjoy. Overall, the expo became a place of mingling between beekeepers and the public.
“It's interesting to see people learn about bees. They're the insect that keeps on giving; you gotta protect them. They're the ones that do it all for us. It's a pretty neat deal to have this,” vendor Kevin Largent said. “Honey is just the byproduct. Many people don’t realize that, there's so many things you can do, you have candles, and you can have this and that, and it's just amazing.”
The association turned the event into lessons about bees and how they harvest honey throughout the years for people to learn about bees. The expo fosters curiosity and opens communication for growth.
“I came four years ago when I didn't have bees to learn what it's like because it sounded really cool, but I had no idea how to get started. So I spent a lot of time in the demonstration area just learning how and then my first box was a silent auction item,” association member Denise Miller said. “I met some of the people who were working and got phone numbers and found out about the meetings. I didn't even know we had meetings in the area, and now I've been doing it for four years, and I got two boxes of bees.”
For the past two years, the association has been unable to hold the expo due to the pandemic. This is the first year they have been able to open their doors, much to the excitement of new-minted keepers.
“I've learned a tremendous amount of stuff. My free time now is pretty much watching YouTube or reading books, reading bee articles, but having everybody together in person, especially since COVID. It's really nice to be able to talk to somebody face to face versus reading something online. This is tremendous," first-year beekeeper Timmy Rumfield said.
The expo is a major fundraiser for the association by selling T-shirts and having a silent auction. The money goes toward their mission to educate the public and beekeepers about bees and their everyday importance.
