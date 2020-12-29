An effort linking economic development and coastal resilience along the upper Texas Gulf coast launched a website recently, which is devoted to enhancing what the Lone Star Coastal Alliance calls nature and heritage tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities.
ExploreLoneStarCoastal.com is meant as the online presence for establishing the region of Brazoria, Galveston, Jefferson and Matagorda counties “as a national treasure that is a unified destination and a point of pride for Texans, recognized for its unique cultural, historical and natural assets and experiences.”
Employers could soon require waiters and other tipped restaurant workers to share with non-tipped, back-of-house staff such as dishwashers and cooks, a new regulation announced by the Labor Department indicates.
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.