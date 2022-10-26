FREEPORT — Hooks on the Brazos has been shuttered as owner Troy Brimage prepares for his departure from this city.
“The plan has been in place for some time now to close last Sunday,” the Freeport City Council member said via text. “I guess I should have checked before I opened it. I didn’t know you had to have permission from three employees and Facebook before you make a business decision.”
The Facebook reference is to a post by former employee Kayla Gutierrez, who said workers were unaware they were about to lose their jobs. The purpose of the post was to expose how poorly she believes the Brimages treated their employees, she said.
“All employees had been receiving calls to the restaurant to speak to owners regarding selling the property, which we never knew of, and even when we would ask, we would never get answers,” Gutierrez said via text message Tuesday. “There has been so many times that he’s been rude to us, belittled us, cussed us out, and here is a list of everything that we as employees had to deal with.”
Brimage denied a rumor he had fired all his employees via text message and said the decision to close it when he did came about because he could not trust the workers to operate the restaurant properly. As an example, he said two employees left without notification more than two hours before Hooks’ scheduled closing, causing the kitchen to shut down, he said.
“It’s not fun anymore,” Brimage said. “We have a buyer for it. We kept it open for the employees, until we felt they were out of control due to us no longer being there. We did close the restaurant Sunday at the close of business to sell it.”
Brimage declined to provide any details about the restaurant’s potential sale, only that “we have a buyer.”
“It’s a real estate deal, so you know how that goes,” he said. “However, I certainly would not have done anything to jeopardize that deal.”
The former mayor, who in recent months has had ongoing disputes over economic development deals he forged with the city to develop housing, has been posting for months about his ranch under construction in Navasota.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
