ANGLETON — Another round of early voting began Tuesday for Angleton City Council Positions 1 and 5 after no candidate in those three-candidate races received more than 50 percent of the vote.
The May 7 election ended with Eric Brown and Christiene Daniel heading to a runoff for Position 1, while incumbent Mark Gongora faces Blaine Smith for Position 5.
Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, along with 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 6 and 7. Voting will take place at the Brazoria County East Annex.
“The City of Angleton believes this is a chance for someone to step up for the city council and it’s good to have choices,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
The winner of Position 1 will replace Mikey Svoboda, who decided not to run for reelection.
Brown received 509 votes, or 46.57 percent, during the May 7 election, While Daniel received 380 votes, or 34.77 percent.
“In the last elections, we didn’t have a lot of candidates, so it’s good to have opportunities for folks to step out that want to represent the city,” Whittaker said. “Change is constant in city government, so it’s learning the new personalities that could come in and what they want to see happen for Angleton.”
With only two races to vote on, voting is not expected to take long, Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said.
“I really don’t know (how close the race will be), but we’ve seen local races decided by just a few votes, so each one has a big impact,” she said.
Gongora received 503 votes, or 48.79 percent, during the election, while Smith earned 32.20 percent with 331 votes, according to the election office.
“The candidates have a vast variety of ideas and direction of the city,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “I think voters should research the candidate and see how they align with their views and outlooks on the future of the city.”
Council members are elected to two-year terms and are paid $100 per month.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
