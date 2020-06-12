Local s chool district summer lunch programs are providing a continuation of what many families have relied on since the pandemic reached Brazoria County.
“Every day we are giving out between 4 and 5,000 meals,” said Rachel Arthur, Brazosport ISD child nutrition director. “We have one distribution every day and people can receive one bag per child in the household.”
There is a curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday at T.W. Ogg, Elisabet Ney and Velasco Elementary schools. The full bus schedule can be found on brazosportisd.net.
“Anyone 18 or under can receive free meals at one of the many distribution sites,” Arthur said. “We cannot get it out enough to encourage anyone to take advantage of this program if they need it.”
The school district is offering a contactless pickup to prevent coronavirus spread between the kids and staff.
“All of the meal services are contactless,” Arthur said. “When we stop the bus we set the meals on the table so there’s no contact there. For curbside we set it inside the vehicle so they don’t have to grab it.”
Angleton ISD is not offering a curbside pickup, but five buses that have over 50 stops offering meals to those 18 and under. The full bus schedule can be found at angletonisd.net under “departments” and “child nutrition.”
“In each bag of food we can give each child one breakfast, one lunch and one supper,” said Amy Anderson, Angleton ISD child nutrition director. “With our district being over 50 percent free and reduced lunch or economically disadvantaged, we feed anyone who needs it.”
Similar to Brazosport, Angleton ISD requires proof of a child if an adult shows up to pick up lunches.
“We would prefer for the children to be there with them if they’re not we need some kind of documentation like a student ID or report card,” Anderson said. “We know we will be going through the end of July.”
As long as people show up, the stops will remain open, she said.
“We are constantly looking at participation in all of our stops and so far we’ve stopped a couple of different locations,” Anderson said. “The spots that have kids come every day, we will not stop.”
School districts West of the Brazos are offering similar programs for the same age range. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, West Columbia Elementary and Barrow Elementary School are offering free curbside meal pickup.
Sweeny ISD is also serving free lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Sweeny High School bus lane, residents picking up must be 18 or younger and do not have to provide proof of income.
