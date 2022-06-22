After the elections of early May, the makeup of the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees looks familiar to the people of the school district after the swearing-in ceremony during Monday’s board meeting.
“We had two board members that their term was up and we administered the oath of office to Chris Dunn, who had an opponent and won the election,” Brazosport Superintendent Danny Massey said, “and Liz Cuellar, she was an incumbent and did not have an opponent.”
Dunn and Cuellar will each serve three-year terms.
Board officers were elected Monday, with all keeping the same roles — Mason Howard remains board president, Scott Schwertner is vice president, Jerry Adkins is board secretary and Joe Rinehart as assistant secretary.
In like style, much of the board’s business remained perfunctory, but important, as they performed their regular duties to ensure the maintenance of the district.
This included the application for annual federal funding by way of necessary grants and an application for an Optional Flexible School Day Program waiver that allows the district to not have their funding based on attendance percentage harmed by students unable to attend on the usual schedule.
“We have an alternative education campus called Brazos Success Academy and some of our students there are faced with additional challenges,” Massey said. “They may have to work and can’t come to school all day, or they often have doctor’s appointments they are required to be at, so the Optional Flexible School Day allows us to claim and receive funding for partial day attendance. We have evening school for students also.”
The anticipated expenditures were also within expectations, in a case of no news often being good news, Massey said.
“We will approve the budget at the August meeting, so that was an update,” Massey said. “Probably something interesting that most people don’t realize, we’ve reduced our tax rate by over 9 percent over the last several years.
“People see their property taxes increase, but we’re not in control of the appraisals, we just set the rate, and the tax rate has actually been reduced and we have one of the lowest property tax rates in the county and the area.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
