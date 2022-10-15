LAKE JACKSON — Freeport City Councilman Jeff Pena is free on bond after his arrest at a convenience store Saturday morning on the charge of driving while intoxicated.

Pena, 49, was found sleeping in a white Toyota at about 12:50 a.m. at the store in the 500 block of Highway 332 East, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.

Officers responded to a welfare concern after receiving a call about a man sitting in his car outside the convenience store. They found Pena behind the wheel and woke him up, Welch said.

“Officers observed signs of intoxication, at which time performed a standardized field sobriety test,” he said. “At the conclusion of those tests, he was taken into custody.”

Spending a little over 12 hours in custody, Pena was released on a $1,500 bond at about 1 p.m. on the misdemeanor offense, Welch said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

