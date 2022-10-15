web only Freeport councilman arrested on DWI charge RAVEN WUEBKER raven.wuebker@thefacts.com ravenwuebker Author email Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Councilman Jeff Pena Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE JACKSON — Freeport City Councilman Jeff Pena is free on bond after his arrest at a convenience store Saturday morning on the charge of driving while intoxicated.Pena, 49, was found sleeping in a white Toyota at about 12:50 a.m. at the store in the 500 block of Highway 332 East, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.Officers responded to a welfare concern after receiving a call about a man sitting in his car outside the convenience store. They found Pena behind the wheel and woke him up, Welch said.“Officers observed signs of intoxication, at which time performed a standardized field sobriety test,” he said. “At the conclusion of those tests, he was taken into custody.”Spending a little over 12 hours in custody, Pena was released on a $1,500 bond at about 1 p.m. on the misdemeanor offense, Welch said. Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ravenwuebker Author email Follow ravenwuebker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPower outage near hospital suspends trafficTHE SCOOP: Soul Food, barbecue finds a home in FreeportRecovering addicts being evicted from facilityDallas Corbin OphofBetty Jean DarthardSusan Webb JureckaJoyce Yvonne Gore StewartStranded teenagers saved from ocean currentOvernight standoff ends with arrestFreedom House deadline looms; pastor says program expenses were 'bleeding' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Paxton shows true character again (4)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Darriel Loyd Johnson (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Brazoria County Fair celebrated by several generations (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1)Susan Webb Jurecka (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News On to region: Brazoswood takes care of business in area round matchups SUNDAY SERMON: We are all slaves to sin; truth is freedom BRAZOS TALES: Leon Skeete tells history of Shy Pond Angleton sets sights on revitalizing downtown Hiring freeze felt among county directors West Columbia sets deadlines for junk property cleanups Honoring Hispanic Heritage: Brazosport College hosts events to highlight and celebrate Hispanic culture Dickinson sprints past Brazoswood Online Poll What will be the most significant factor in who you decide to vote for in the Nov. 8 general election? You voted: Party affiliation The economy/fiscal policy Abortion stance Campaign promises Candidate's experience/background Other Don't plan to vote Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. The Facts Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# Notice to Sheriff's Sale Exterior Stair Pool Unit RFP 2022-06 Telehealth RFP 22-09-001 Administration Public ITB# ITB#23-0 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.