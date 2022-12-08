Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served today through Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Purchase $85 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
14th annual Fa La La Ladies Night Out: 6 to 10 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St. Angleton. Sponsorships, tickets and vendor spaces are available. Call 979-849-6443 or email blair@angletonchamber.org.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Adult Wreath Making: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Christmas Love Boxes: 9 to 11 a.m. at GMZ, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Free food distribution to include chicken, fruits, vegetables and other food items. Call 979-798-8362.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring old-school Christmas cartoons. Call 979-297-1570.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Wednesday; winners announced Dec. 15. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Friday
2022 Denim & Diamonds Gala: 7 to 11 p.m. at The Oaks At Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Dinner, drinks, live auction and silent auction. Benefits Outdoor Association for True Heroes, or OATH Inc., a faith-based nonprofit to improve the quality of life of eligible veterans. Tickets available at oathinc.org. Call Regina Bartels at 832-719-8941.
Tiffany in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Performance by 1980s Pop icon. Adults $25, seniors/BC employees $20, and students/children $10. For tickets, visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion, call 979-230-3156 or visit the Clarion box office.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Come out and celebrate the holiday season with two days of Christmas activities and fun! Don’t miss out on our lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities.
Christmas Luncheon reservation deadline: Event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 38 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. RSVP, wear festive Christmas attire and bring a Christmas ornament under $20. Contact Freda Birdwell at 979-308-6125 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
The Gronch: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Enjoy a full-scale musical production for the entire family. Call 979-297-2811.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “Scrooge” (1935 version). Call 979-297-1570.
Break Into Gringotts Teen Lock In: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Open to ages 12 to 18; pre-registration and permission slips required. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Wildcat Band Reunion: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at History Center and Pavilion, 1800 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Celebrating 81 years of Angleton High bands and 50th anniversary of Rose Bowl Parade appearance. Snacks, artifacts, photos and marching contest videos. Free; public welcome. Call 979-308-4269.
Surfside Holiday Nighttime Kites: 6 to 10 p.m. at the main entrance of Surfside Beach. Enjoy lit-up kites of the Surfside Flyers Kite Club. Free; public welcome. Call 979-233-1531.
2022 Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Free family fun; entertainment, rides, arts and crafts, Santa Claus photo opportunity. Food to be purchased by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Cookies With Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Chevy Buick GMC dealership, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Free event. Fun activities; visit Santa, decorate cookies and write a letter to Santa. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Fourth Annual Texas Angels BBQ Cook-Off: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Toy donations, raffles, kids ’cue (ages 4 and up), and more. Contact 832-215-8931, 979-824-6170 or email texasangelsbbqcookoff@gmail.com.
A Night of Worship: 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton. Free; public welcome. Justin Gambino leads musical celebration of God and hope. Call 713-444-8676.
Historical Downtown Holiday Market: Noon to 7 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum 311 E. Park, Freeport. Live music, local vendors, food trucks and a visit from Santa Claus. Free admission to museum during market. Call 979-233-0066.
A Night at Hogwarts: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All ages welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
The Art Of Building Gingerbread Houses: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazosport College Community Education Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 6 to 10 invited for drop-off-only event. $33 per student; parent or legal guardian will be required to sign in and out their child. Call 979-230-3600.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Teen Craft Bookend Painting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 12 to 18. Call 979-265-4582.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Celebrate the holiday season, lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities. Contact 979-265-8392.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.