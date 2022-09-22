Andrea Vacek made her debut on the Food Network show, “Halloween Wars with Zak Bagans” on Sunday, when the first two episodes aired. The first episode introduced the teams and the second episode featuring a competition between the nine teams.
Vacek’s team members were convinced they would be eliminated — but they won best cake.
“When they call, the judge announces that we are the winner,” she said. “He goes, ‘talk about a comeback’ and announces our name and you could have knocked us all over. … We were all holding back tears. We were absolutely sure we had lost.”
The next episode is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday on the Food Network.
Surfside police end ‘Officer on Duty’ line
Surfside Beach City Council recently approved disconnecting the police department’s “Officer on Duty” line, a cell phone kept with an officer for non-emergency calls, a change that will improve safety for both officers and residents, Police Chief Gary McClain said.
Having all law enforcement calls to go through a dispatcher will improve service, he said. Non-emergency calls now should go through the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-265-9310; emergency calls still should go to 911.
In future weeks, the city is expected to start their “We Care” line, which will allow residents to request welfare checks from the local police department at regular intervals. Residents also can call the police station the police department during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 979-665-0530.
Richwood apartment fire cause undetermined
The cause of Friday’s fire at The Lodge apartments in Richwood, which destroyed two units and displayed 50 residents, is being classified as undetermined, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guthrie said.
“It appears to have started in one of the bedrooms. That’s where most of the damage occurred,” he said.
The resident of one of the units at 200 Timbercreek Drive called 911 at about 3:52 p.m. when he returned home to find the apartment engulfed, Guthrie said.
Miguel Barbosa’s son and nephew, who live at the apartments, were unable to get into their unit Monday, he said. They are temporarily in another unit at the complex, as are the other residents in the damaged building.
“They got back Monday from their trip, and when they got home that night the doors were boarded up,” Barbosa said. “So they called maintenance and they let them in there to get some stuff out.”
