LAKE JACKSON
The red blazers worn by 22 Angleton High School juniors signified more than a fashion statement. They delivered the message they have progressed in their formation as leaders.
The students are in their third year of membership in the Dow Leadership Academy. The program pairs company mentors with underrepresented high school students to augment their training in communication, social skills, leadership, and financial literacy, as well as offer STEM career exploration and experiences.
The presentation of the red “Trailblazer” jackets Wednesday at the Dow Diamond Center represents the students’ “commitment, leadership and potential,” said Stacey Gautreau, public affairs director at Dow.
“The academy helps young people to identify what they want to do with their future, particularly if they’re interested in STEM occupations,” said Terry Simmons, founder and managing director of T. Simmons & Co., which developed and manages the program for Dow. “We teach them tons of leadership skills, soft skills, career exploration, cultural experiences and they learn about diversity, conflict resolution, time management and employability skills that they can use in their careers.”
Among the students to receive a red blazer were Kaysie Dodge and Baylee Dalton, who shared the ways the program has helped them advance in their self-development.
“My favorite part of the program was making new friends and talking to different people that I wouldn’t have talked to before. I’ve also opened up more and became more vocal,” Dodge said.
The communication aspect of the program gave them the confidence to “meet a lot of people that they wouldn’t have gotten to beforehand,” said Dalton, who demonstrated her newly acquired skills with a short speech about her growth to the large crowd.
Communication is a priority skill taught since “open discussions are super important because we all come from different places and generations especially with High School seniors,” Dow employee mentor Michelle Walker said. “They’re able to bring in their perspective and we bring in ours and form a bond and understanding.”
Discussions are an integral part of students taking in different perspectives, she said.
As the students stepped on stage to receive their blazer, parents gathered around to take pictures of their children.
Regina Davis emphasized the changes she’s seen in her son because of being in the leadership academy.
“Since he’s joined the program it’s been really good,” she said. “He was working two jobs at one time. One of his jobs made him a shift leader because his mentors are teaching him entrepreneurship. He even started his own website to make his own business.”
The mentors of the leadership program consist of a diverse group of Dow employees from varied backgrounds and professions, including chemical engineers, research and development, finance, production and maintenance.
The mentors provide guidance from their own experiences to students about what they can do better within the circumstances they encounter throughout their lives.
“We don’t go in and pick jobs, we pick the people who work for Dow that have different experiences and want to volunteer,” Gautreau said.
The academy at Angleton High School is the first for Brazoria County. It is based off a pilot program at the Dow Chemical site in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which accepted its first students in 2017.
