CLUTE — Brazosport ISD prohibits discrimination, Superintendent Danny Massey said during the district’s board of trustees meeting.
However, Phillip Ward and Jaime Moreno believe that a history of discrimination is intertwined with the district through O. M. Roberts Elementary School, they told board members during the Monday meeting.
Ward read a short excerpt from the Ordinance of Secession of 1861, which stated that the governments of the Confederacy were established by white people and that African people were inferior and dependent as a race.
Oran Milo Roberts presided over that convention in 1861, Ward said.
“We have a public elementary school named after O. M. Roberts,” said Ward, who is black and a district alumnus. “O. M. Roberts approves of (that statement). O. M. Roberts has these values. O. M. Roberts went on to fight in the Civil War to enforce these values upon people who look like myself — upon the little children who go to O. M. Roberts, who look like myself.”
Ward and Moreno, who is Hispanic a teacher and coach for the district, want to meet with the school board members to discuss potentially changing the name of O. M. Roberts Elementary to that of somebody who represents Brazosport ISD and its values, “whether it be a long-time teacher, a custodian worker, a cafeteria worker,” Moreno said.
The board did not take action on the matter during Monday’s meeting.
The district offers a safe and welcoming environment for all student learners, Massey said during a report, which included a statement of support for the district police department.
“We are saddened and heartbroken by recent events that have rocked our nation,” he said. “Our students are our future and public education is the great equalizer. We all commit to make a difference together because our future depends on it.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, district administrators presented reports of how well remote learning worked while schools were shut down. Students are expected to return in August with roughly 70 percent of the reading gains and less than 50 percent of the math gains relative to a typical school year, said Clara Sale-Davis, chief academic improvement officer for the district.
Administrators are working to identify and address how to handle key learning gaps that might have resulted from the shutdown, said Brian Cole, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“As we move forward through the summer and into the 2020-2021 school year, a significant priority for us is to learn from our stakeholders what worked and what did not,” Cole said, referencing remote learning.
Construction on student facilities is “moving along very well,” Alec Journeay said during his update on bond projects.
The new O. M. Roberts and Bess Brannen Elementary schools are still on schedule to open in August, while construction on Brazoswood High School’s new multi-sport field house and career technical education building are proceeding, he said.
Chief Human Resources Officer Kristi Kirschner recommended a partnership with Education Staff Solutions to oversee whether the district has enough substitute teachers.
Substitute teachers were polled in March for district officials to gauge their feelings on the coronavirus pandemic and what concerns they might have for returning to work, Kirschner said.
They will be polled again in July “but at the same time we would start polling and working with ESS to get that same information and ensure we have a pool to support our needs,” Kirschner said.
The board approved the proposed partnership, and funding has already been allocated for the program, Kirschner said.
The district’s child nutrition program will experience significant shortfalls in revenue for this year due to school closures, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said during a budget update.
Overall, the district is looking at a $4 million budget deficit to close out the year, but “we’ll continue to be in a strong financial position,” she said.
