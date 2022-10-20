ROSHARON — A barn is left in smoke and rubble Wednesday after a trash fire engulfed the building and spread quickly.
Ranch hand Darius Mucker started a barrel fire to get rid of some trash, as he had done many times before, and within minutes, it caught the nearby barn on fire.
“We have a barrel full of corn and feed bags,” he said. “I had moved it away from the barn about 3 or 4 feet so that it wasn’t under the roof. I had gotten a piece of hay and started it, and then I started weed-eating. Five, maybe 10 minutes, I heard Charles from the balcony saying there was a fire.”
When Mucker saw the fire, he ran to get the water hose to put it out, but it was too powerful by then, he said.
“I came out of the house because I heard an explosion, and we tried to put the fire out, but we got overwhelmed,” owner Charles McNeil said.
Rosharon Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of Old Cotton Field Drive after receiving the call about 1:30 p.m., but flames had consumed the barn by the time they arrived, Fire Chief Joe Stepchinsky said.
“It was fully engulfed when we got here. We could see the smoke from miles away,” Stepchinsky said. “We just extinguished it the best we could.”
Firefighters from the Damon, Angleton and Alvin fire departments assisted with water and manpower, he said.
Burning the bags is usually how Mucker gets rid of them, and he’s not sure what he did differently this time, he said.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Mucker said. “I guess something hit the ground. Maybe something flew out and hit the hay and it spread from there — that’s the only thing I’m thinking.”
Two oxygen tanks and one propane tank exploded from the heat, prompting several calls to 911.
“There was hay, tools and farm equipment. There were animals too, but we got them out,” Mucker said. “We have one bull, one heifer, a dog with puppies and some chickens.”
Unsure if there is insurance on the building, McNeil is contemplating building another barn.
“I know I put insurance on the house, but I don’t know if it covers the barn,” he said. “Probably, in the future, I might rebuild. My grandkids are in FFA, and they show animals, and we had them all out of the barn.”
Firefighters remained at the property through the afternoon tending to hot spots.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
