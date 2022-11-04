WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD officials have made regular pitches to voters to lay out their case for a bond to overhaul Columbia High School, but they wanted voters to see the need for themselves.
The district hosted the first of two tours of the high school campus Thursday to give residents still undecided about whether the $79 million bond request the opportunity to see and hear what the money would go toward. A second chance will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, the night before Election Day on the issue.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Miller conducted Thursday’s lightly attended walkthrough, providing a history of the current buildings and an overview of potential construction, destruction and renovations to the high school’s facilities. The district has not hammered out final plans, releasing a loose framework of the project with the intention of giving it a more solid shape if the bond passes.
“This proof is not a finalized thing,” Miller said. “It’s just an idea of where we want to go and then, hopefully, once the bond passes, we can get together with the architects and get some stuff finalized.”
New West Columbia residents Amanda and Lawrence Curtis, who are in the adoption process, accepted the opportunity to see the campus Thursday.
“We are asking questions, and they’re coming to visit us tomorrow,” Lawrence Curtis said. “We wanted to kind of say, this is our school district, this is kind of the program.”
The planned expansion of the school’s agriculture and trade classes excite the couple, whose children will start their freshman year next fall.
“I liked the science and the health and how that’s included as part of the trades that they’re doing,” Amanda Curtis said.
A new Career and Technical Education facility is just a small part of the district’s vision for the reworked campus.
The bond issue would pay to raze 80 percent of the existing campus and primarily finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and agricultural facilities. The work would be the first renovations in two decades to the campus, whose main building date to the 1960s.
“Some of our current facilities don’t meet the standards of the industry that we need to have,” Miller said.
A high priority for Miller is safety and security. That begins with a single parking lot, he said.
“We have essentially five parking lots on campuses,” Miller said. “From the front of the school to the back of the school out to the field house. The idea of creating a common student parking where all of our students can park and enter through one area is ultimately a safety perspective.”
The centerpiece of the overhaul would be the two-story academic building, amassing 145,000 square feet. Its construction would create an “O” shape by connecting the new and old structures, leaving a courtyard in the center.
“Most importantly, our kids are going to have the ability to be under one roof the way the campuses or the buildings are connected,” Miller said.
The courtyard is meant to be an outdoor teaching space that can host lab sessions and lectures.
Safety is also the focus of combining the auxiliary and competition gyms would combine into one building, with the new boys and girls’ locker rooms facing toward the road. The school’s unique Quonset-type gym has hosted memorable Columbia sporting events throughout the years, but it needs improvement, Miller said.
“On a Friday night game when we got a lot of people here, you have access to the floor, which is a safety issue, especially when you have kids who are going to go to the concession stand. It cuts across the court,” Miller said.
CTE classes are one of the biggest areas of interest for Miller given the increasing interest among students looking to build the foundation for a career while still in high school. Class additions would include health science classrooms, a culinary arts lab, an agriculture lab and business computer lab renovations.
The possibility of campus improvements had the Curtises excited.
“I think we’re both excited to go back to our kids and tell them, ‘Hey you have a pretty awesome unique school that you can go to,’” Lawrence Curtis said.
The two-week early voting period for the election concludes when polls close at 7 p.m. today. Election Day is Tuesday.
