ALVIN — The Chocolate Bay watershed continues to be an unsafe environment for contact recreation after a meeting Aug. 30 revealed high bacteria levels.
The waters do not meet the quality standards for contact recreation use because of elevated levels of fecal bacteria, Steven Johnston, senior planner of the Houston-Galveston Area Council said.
“There are many potential sources of fecal bacteria that will be considered by lenders — local governments, NGOs, businesses, and residents — in development of the bacteria reduction plan,” he said.
Other water quality concerns include low dissolved oxygen and high concentrations of nutrients, according to the PowerPoint presentation at the meeting.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality overlooks Chocolate Bayou and its goal since 2010 is to observe high concentrations of bacteria and indicate whether it would be a health risk to people who swim or have activities near the water, according to the TCEQ website.
They used developed Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) calculations to help retrieve the data.
In total, there were five maximum daily loads conducted between May through August for indicator bacteria in the Chocolate Bayou Watershed.
The two types of fecal bacteria used to declare it a risk are Enterococci and E. coli.
Out of the 66 samples for Enterococci, the station measured a static geometric mean of 64.58, almost 30 colony-forming units per milliliters over what would be considered harmful.
E. coli levels of about 126 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters in freshwater are considered harmful. They took 23 samples and the station geometric mean came back as 212.23.
“This project is focused on characterizing sources of fecal indicator bacteria,” Johnston said.
Some of the bacteria sources affecting the watershed include human waste, domestic animal waste and wildlife/feral hog waste.
Many members of the Chocolate Bay had a planned meeting to discuss the next steps toward their watershed project for the Chocolate Bayou, expected to be finished by 2024.
The bayou runs between Iowa Colony and Manvel to near Liverpool and southeastern toward Chocolate Bay.
“The purpose of the Chocolate Bay’s end goal is to improve water quality in the water bodies that are tributaries to Chocolate Bay,” Johnston said. “That will come through the voluntary implementation of a reduction plan, the Chocolate Bay Implementation Plan, once it has been finished.”
When a waterway is weakened, the state conducts two planning processes.
One is the total maximum daily load, which determines the maximum amount of pollutants that can be in the waterway without it going below an acceptable level.
The original plan is to reduce the bacteria in Chocolate Bayou, Halls and Willow Bayou and Mustang Bayou. All are larger watersheds of Chocolate Bay, according to Johnston.
The bacteria is more of a risk than a threat, Johnston said.
“If you are someone that recreates in one of the waterbodies or potentially comes into contact with the water where ingestion is possible, then there is a risk of becoming ill,” Johnston said.
The bacteria reduction plan, if implemented, would help reduce the risk, he said.
The Coastal Communities Project was one of the projects used in helping retrieve the data on fat, oils, grease and wipes, alongside pet waste, septic treatment systems and water quality.
Their purpose is to work with communities that lack resources to develop stormwater outreach and educational programs for residents.
They will begin implementing plans with the draft plan in September and their next meeting is scheduled in November, Johnston said.
Preparing bacteria and source loading for reduction draft numbers will be the next stage before the November meeting.
With draft plans for next stages in place, they expect the Draft I-Plan to be completed in January 2023. Another meeting will follow in February of that year. An action plan will be submitted to TCEQ for review and a final Chocolate Bay meeting will be held in May or June.
Johnston said people are welcome to come out and they can teach members of the community how they can help the watershed.
People interested in participating in a workgroup for the watershed should contact Kendall Guidroz at kendall.guidroz@h-gac.com.
