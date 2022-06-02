UVALDE — The actions of some members of the Uvalde Police Department in the tragedy that unfolded May 24 are unquestionably controversial.
The actions of Brazoria County law enforcement officials who have volunteered to go to the small city west of San Antonio in their time of need, however, are anything but.
Mike Fulton, chief deputy constable in Brazoria County Precinct 2, answered a call that went out from the Texas Police Chiefs Association, and he was cleared to go that very afternoon, he said.
“It’s pretty simple the way it started, and pretty amazing where it is now,” he said.
He got an email May 26 from the association marked “Urgent.” He contacted his boss and was told to go. “This was 4:45-ish in the afternoon on Thursday last week, and by 5:30, I was on the road.”
He got to Uvalde about midnight, and officers from police departments in Clute and Angleton arrived right after he did. Deputies from Precinct 3 also came while he was there.
While being clear he is not part of the investigation into the shooting, he said the out-of-town officers are trying to help wherever they are needed.
Fulton served as second in command for the day operations, setting up logistics and meeting with everyone from the city’s attorneys to the county judge in getting emergency services set up.
The priorities included guarding Uvalde’s employees.
“Every officer, dispatcher and employee has had their lives threatened, so we stood guard. Security detail at all their houses,” Fulton said. “We walked employees back and forth to the police department because they were being threatened. Outside dispatchers started coming in and taking calls because their system was literally non-stop calling.”
The threats include people who were not involved with how local law enforcement handled the shooting at Robb Elementary School, he said.
“The vast majority of people had nothing to do with the scene,” Fulton said. “We still don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened. I didn’t ask. That wasn’t my worry or my concern. That will come out in the long run.”
The officers coming in from outside have been cycling through. They help for three days to a week, then new officers come in to take their place. They try to overlap so the new officers can get the lay of the land from those who are already there, making the transition easier and reducing confusion.
Uvalde residents have been incredibly supportive and, as Fulton put it, “amazing.” The only issues, he said, have been from outside the community.
Those problems included media trespassing on private property, attempts to break into the homes of police employees and victims’ families, and, ghoulishly, even the local funeral homes, Fulton said. Beyond that, there are the general problems that come from a massive influx of people into a town without the infrastructure to handle such a sudden mass population surge.
“Our job was/is to support the local authorities and the local community,” Fulton said. “That’s our main objective.
“We just started saying, ‘What does Uvalde need through the police department?’ We started growing. The officers came in from all over the state. When I left, we had a total of over 300 different officers from over 80 different agencies now. It’s never been done before. This is the largest with police departments from across the state of Texas in the history of the state.”
These officers are largely staying with local residents who have opened their homes to them.
Now that he’s back in Brazoria County with his own family, he says that while the circumstances are grim, he’s found a sliver of positivity in what’s going on thanks to young officers.
“They’re literally running on adrenaline, fumes and a love of their community,” Fulton said. “As an older officer, it really gave me a lot of hope, I guess would be a good word for it, because seeing the next generation, not only from Uvalde PD, dedicated to serving their community in clearly the worst tragedy that community has ever had, but also seeing so many officers from across the state come.
“Let’s face it, officers can be a dominant personality, and not a single person cared about a rank. Not a single person argued. Every single individual came there and said, ‘What do you need me to do?’
“Uvalde will survive with the help of everyone else. They will survive. They’re going to get through this.”
