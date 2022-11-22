Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Thanksgiving Meal: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. Free. Call 979-233-0243.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Kailey Holian at 713-422-6307 or kholian@gulfcoast.net.
Thanksgiving
Super Feast: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Free event. Dine in or to go. Contact Deborah Mendek at 979-824-9150 or thefreedomhouse.superfeast@hotmail.com.
Thanksgiving at Kenjo’s: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kenjo’s Barbecue, 200 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Feeding people in need traditional meal for Thanksgiving. Call 979-798-4227.
Thanksgiving Giveaway: 10 a.m. to noon at Kayden’s Tire Shop, 641 Dixie Drive, Clute. Brazoria County baseball and softball players will pass out plates on Thanksgiving in appreciation of community support for their teams. Call 979-418-0205.
Friday
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Performances continue weekends through Dec. 11. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 to 7 p.m. at Surfside Beach main entrance. Lighting, Christmas carols and more. Call 979-233-1531.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
