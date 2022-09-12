ALVIN — A Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher faces charges of providing narcotics and other contraband to an inmate at the county jail in exchange for money.
Daisy Marie Alvarez, 37, was booked into the county jail on Aug. 26 and released the same day on a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
If convicted, Alvarez faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Sheriff’s officials would not say Monday whether Alvarez remains employed by the agency, whether they will re-examine procedures in light of her arrest or how long she had worked for the department, citing the ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s department also would not say whether the investigation extends to other employees or was an isolated case.
A maintenance supervisor reported to an investigator on Aug. 22 that Alvarez might be having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate named Cody Garcia, 33, of Richwood, according to charging documents in the case.
Garcia also was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility. He had been in the Brazoria County jail on of two counts of possession since Feb. 24 and was transferred to the Texas Department of Corrections on Sept. 6, where he will await trial.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. However, if he is found to have committed prior offenses, the sentence could be up to life in prison, District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
An investigation found 91 phone calls between the two on the in-jail inmate phone system between May 10 and July 28, according to the probable cause affidavit charging Alvarez. There were also several recorded phone calls that began on April 20 and several e-messages in the system. Stamps inmates buy to send and receive e-messages had been purchased by Alvarez, the documents show.
The documents allege Garcia paid Alvarez about $1,700 from his inmate trust account. Phone records indicated she used that money to purchase contraband that included hydrocodone, alprazolam, antibiotics, jewelry, food, drinks, movies and pre-workout supplements, according to the court document.
The investigation showed the two used a go-between, with Garcia giving checks from his trust account to a third party, who then met Alvarez to pay her, the court documents allege.
The inmate cut Alvarez a $200 check on July 29 and instructed another female to text Alvarez saying, ‘Bring that stuff tomorrow,’ according to the affidavit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.