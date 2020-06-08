LAKE JACKSON — While the Lake Jackson Historical Museum was not able to welcome visitors for months, few have returned since it reopened.
People have inquired by phone and email, but there’s been a handful of visitors since Tuesday, Director Robert Rule said.
“I think it’ll take a little while for people to realize that it’s open,” said Susan Buell, Lake Jackson Historical Association president.
After closing down in the middle of March due to coronavirus, the museum resumed normal operations Tuesday. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“We are here to provide a service, and so while we were closed it was kind of sad and disheartening to not be doing what we were supposed to do, what we love,” Rule said. “Now that we’re open, it’s kind of like, ‘Where are the people?’”
That service is to share the community’s history and culture with visitors, Rule said.
“We also protect and preserve information and objects, and we do that whether or not we’re open to the public, as an archive of historical materials,” he said.
From a health standpoint, some people have been worried about reopening while others have not, but staff members have done their best to create a safe environment for all, Rule said.
Precautions taken include limiting the occupancy to 50 people at a time and placing signs that explain changes to visitors, Rule said. Doors, restrooms, handrails and anything else that people touch regularly is being sanitized daily. Wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the museum.
The children’s space has been converted into a workspace and greeter station to create a barrier between the greeter and the public, and to prevent children from handling toys that can’t be sanitized, he said.
Objects that encourage touching, such as the flight simulators, and areas that encourage gathering, such as the theater, have been turned off or closed, Rule said.
“That whole half of the museum upstairs is closed,” he said.
The Historical Association also operates the Abner Jackson Plantation Site, which reopened to the public Saturday and will continue to be open on the first Saturday of every month.
“It’s basically a park for most people,” Rule said.
A popup tent near the covered bridge will serve as the new greeting station, Buell said.
The site also has a new picnic table for visitors to enjoy a lakeside view, she said.
Another change is a new e-newsletter for the Historical Museum, Buell said. Those who are interested can call the museum at 979-297-1570 and ask to be added to the list, she said.
For both sites, the objective has always been for visitors to learn something while having a good time, Rule said.
“Some people will find the history very interesting and very engaging simply because they like history,” he said. “Most people, it’s more of a ‘Hmm, that’s OK.’
“If it brings some joy and a little sprinkle of education in there, then I’m OK with it," Rule said.
