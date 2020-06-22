LAKE JACKSON — Roberto Frausto has regularly visited local nursing homes to play music for the residents for the last few years.
“Until what happened, happened,” he said. “And then it stopped for a while.”
With nursing homes on lockdown due to coronavirus, Frausto could no longer go inside and visit and perform the way he used to. Oak Village Healthcare created a solution: bringing an intercom outside to conference in Frausto’s music through the phone system.
“We bring the phone, we put him on intercom, and all the residents hear from the rooms because we’re not allowed to come out of the rooms,” Activity Director Cruz Lewis said. “So what we do is just put him through the intercom and they can hear from the rooms.”
Frausto has been playing for years, for every nursing home in Lake Jackson and Angleton, Lewis said.
“Now, with the COVID-19, he’s not allowed to do that, but I figured out an idea on how to bring him over here,” Lewis said.
It’s one way to make the best of a bad situation, administrators said.
“Because before this, when I would come and play for them face to face, they would love it,” Frausto said. “They could feel me loving them and I felt them loving me. They love the music.”
He plays classic country, songs that many of the residents grew up with, and finishes with hymns, he said.
“It’s like the country music brings them up, like, ‘Yeah, I remember that song!’ and at the end, the hymns make them close their eyes and think about God,” Frausto said. “I found out that combination works great, so I stuck with it. It’s a feel good all the way around.”
Oak Village’s staff members play music from their phones at 2 p.m. every day for the residents, but allowing for live music, even from a distance, brings more joy, Lewis said.
Frausto hopes to perform at more nursing homes, but Oak Village was able to provide the necessary equipment, he said.
Oak Village administrator Tami Fitzgerald believes the residents really enjoy still being able to experience Frausto’s music, she said.
“It gives them something to look forward to, whereas they’ve been shut in now for so long,” she said.
Residents are not only shut inside the building and cut off from their loved ones, but from each other. There’s no communal dining, Fitzgerald said. They aren’t able to have social activities at all, Lewis said.
“So there’s a lot of changes for nursing homes and for me to bring him over here is like, music is life,” Lewis said. “Music brings joy to your heart. So I want to do that for my residents, because, you know, especially because they love him. They see him as family.”
