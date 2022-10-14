ANGLETON — Womanhood is more than pretty dresses, long eyelashes and nicely coiffed hair. Although all of those things were in place at the Blossoming Reverie conference that brought women from across the county together for networking and a relaxing luncheon, the event’s message emphasized that the women are much more than that.
The speakers at Thursday’s conference addressed health topics, big industry, leadership and a keynote by Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber, R-Friendswood. The Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce organized the event at Magnolia Manor at The Springs, and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus sponsored it.
While most attendees were there for the networking benefits, many were excited about the speakers and topics that were covered over the course of the day.
Servpro employee Madeline Beuler heard the event would be a really great place to be around other women and to network, but also that the speakers would be very empowering, which piqued her interest, she said.
Elizabeth Brooks, a financial adviser for Edward Jones in Angleton, had been at the venue since early morning helping prepare it for the roughly 140 guests scheduled to attend. Having a woman-focused event is important, she said.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how many really fun, important roles that women play in our community,” Brooks said. “And this is a place for us to get to know where we work, where we fit in the community and where we can work together. So it’s really important to make those connections to just help us grow as women and businesses.”
The event started with a panel consisting of UTMB Health Angleton Danbury staff discussing health issues. The moderator was Campus Administrator Beth Reimschissel, nurse Sherry Marques, Dr. Laurel L. Humphrey, Dr. Elisha Jackson and Meisha Wilson physical therapist.
“We’re gonna touch on taking care of yourself. We’re gonna touch on screenings, what we provide for women and patients in general in the community,” Humphrey said.
The panel addressed the topics in a light-hearted but informative manner, and Reimschissel mixed humor with serious discussion while handling issues such as eyelashes, incontinence, the importance of self-care and preventative medical care.
Patti Worfe, president and CEO of the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County, gave a heartfelt speech built around the theme “Enough.” She has the word tattooed on her wrist as a single reminder to herself that she deserves her seat at the table in her field and also in her personal life, she said.
Brenda Weber referred to herself as a real housewife of Capitol Hill and described her life as the wife of a congressman.
Weber also gave an insider’s look to the rumors that overrun mainstream media when it comes to members of Congress and the frustration that can come with it.
“The truth is you have to be, especially if you negotiate between two different worlds — Texas and D.C.,” Weber said. “Politics should not be priority over faith and family.”
Being brutally honest has always worked for MEGlobal Public Affairs Manager Trish Thompson, she said as she encouraged the women in the room to be honest with themselves and others.
She also touched on the topics of role models.
Somewhere along the way, girls start being told they can do things even though they’re a girl. That is a false narrative, Thompson stressed. Girls are capable because they are girls, she said.
“We’re all role models whether we know it or not,” Thompson said. “It starts with how we view ourselves, take care of ourselves and then treat others.”
Meredith King, founder of True to Life Ministries, closed out the event with a rousing speech on leadership.
She talked about the struggles of imposter syndrome, where one believes they aren’t as capable or as qualified as they should be — the feeling they don’t belong.
“You belong in leadership because you’ve been entrusted in leadership,” King said.
She highlighted two key elements to being a leader: Believe you belong and behave like you belong.
“Leadership is behavior,” she said.
The themes of empowerment, rejuvenation and celebration were carried out through all of the speeches.
“I believe in women and what they contribute to society. I am one, and I think it’s big to support women and what they do,” Weber said. “I learned a lot. We all deal with the same issues that we don’t always talk about, and so I think that gives us a little bit more freedom just to be open and honest with who we are.”
The day had an impact on the women who were there for the experience.
“I learned a lot about my health from the lady from UTMB, but most importantly, I learned I am enough,” Lennar Homes representative Lizz Moala-Page said. “I’m a mom of three, and just hearing what they’re speaking of just reminds me of my daughter and how every day — show up. Show up and give it your all. I really loved our speakers.”
