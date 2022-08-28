OYSTER CREEK — The City Council set the ceiling for its property tax next year with the no-new-revenue rate of just under 22 cents per $100 of taxable value.
At their Thursday meeting, the council settled in to take a look at the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year after Mayor Justin Mills had previously requested things be pushed back so he could speak to the County Assessor’s office for clarification over changes in the way numbers were being presented this year.
“I just want to thank the girls again for putting up with me and going through this thing. Still finding places to cut and shrink with the economy and everybody’s been team players on it,” Mills said as copies were presented to the council.
A lot of give and take was in the proposed budget with cuts to many line items and increases in personnel costs to account for a three percent raise for most city employees, excepting the Police Department, most of whom are already at max salary under their contract.
“It’s across the board,” Mills said. “The Police Department doesn’t get it because they opted out of it. They’re fine over there.”
Harold Vandergrift asked about increasing that to a four percent raise to keep the city competitive and in step with many other communities in the area. The city’s recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Barbie Anderson, noted that Oyster Creek’s pay scale was already higher than most of the neighboring municipalities.
Other expected increases were for landfill fees in the sewer department due to transportation to Fort Bend, the cost of a water clerk and water tech for the water department and the Brazosport Water Authority’s previously announced, mandatory price hike. Inflationary price increases also were accounted for.
“What I am happy about so far, other than chemicals and everything going up, we are so close to operating this water plant and at least breaking even. We are so close,” Mills said.
Despite the BWA increase, the city said they hoped to avoid an increase in water prices this year.
Mills said he’d gone through the budget with Anderson. “We’re together on this. We sat and worked on it all day,” Anderson said. “These are solid.”
They would be fine with a decreased rate and had room to move, Mills said.
Mills told the council that the no new revenue rate they were given by the county was something of a misnomer, as they estimated it would still bring more taxes to the city due to the increased property value assessments the city had received.
The no-new revenue rate, if later adopted, would drop the rate about two cents per $100 of taxable value, City Attorney Laurence Boyd said.
The council unanimously approved the proposed rate.
The council finished by rescheduling one of the next three meetings. After the regular meeting on September 1, there will be a required public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 13. Another regular meeting will be held on September 15.
