LAKE JACKSON — Christ Lutheran Church welcomes the community to youth-run Camp Hope to learn the love of God.
Camp Hope hosts a two week long vacation bible school for kids ending kindergarten to sixth grade from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to participate in fun activities connecting to the Bible and the daily lesson.
“Our philosophy pretty much is to teach that God’s love is just so powerful, and that we can find that in everyday activities,” camp manager and Camp Hope alum Mia Mintz said. “So we have a daily Bible story that we relate all of our crafts and music and snacks to, so the whole day ties in together.”
The camp is an all day activity, complete with games and snacks and also has more time options available to accommodate the campers and parents’ schedules. Because of the full day of activities, parents are requested to pack a lunch.
“It provides you with a full day option, it’s not just like a two- or three-hour Bible school,” Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Paul Geisler said. “There’s also before camp and after camp options if people need to bring their kids earlier than 9:30, they can bring kids as early as nine o’clock so they have that hour and a half before camp. And when it finishes at 3:30 they also have up to five o’clock.”
What makes Camp Hope unique is the youth leadership within the program. Adults take a background position throughout the program in case they need to step in, but the teen volunteers and paid college age workers take the lead in interacting with the campers.
“They’re the ones who interact with the kids in the groups. They do the music, worship, crafts, and games,” Geisler said. “It helps enrich the congregation because adult members don’t actually run the program, but they provide for snacks and they help provide for our supplies with crafts. There’s always an adult on site that’s there volunteering for a couple hours at a time to be present if anything is needed beyond what the staff can handle.”
Although the goal is to spread the word of God to everyone, Christ Lutheran Church welcomes everyone to Camp Hope no matter their involvement in the church or their congregation.
“One thing I really love about this church is how inclusive it is and how absolutely anyone from any background is welcome,” Mintz said. “So we just like to teach the kids as a very diverse group of staff, that no matter who we are, no matter what we look like, and no matter where we come from, we all need to love each other, like God loves everyone else,”
Camp Hope takes place July 18 — 29 at Christ Lutheran Church, “the Pumpkin Patch Church”, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson, registration is available at the website, christlutheran-lj.org/.
